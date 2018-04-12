Home > Business Insider > Politics >

'He's seen Bigfoot': Ex-wife of former Trump Tower doorman who claimed Trump has love child says he's a liar


Politics 'He's seen Bigfoot': Ex-wife of former Trump Tower doorman who claimed Trump has love child says he's a liar

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin, who claims President Donald Trump had an extramarital affair that produced a child, is a liar according to his ex-wife.

Donald Trump play

Donald Trump

(Evan Vucci/AP)

  • The ex-wife of former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin called him a "pathological liar."
  • Sajudin's ex-wife, Nikki Benfatto, also said that he is "infamous for making up stories," echoing the Trump Organization's response about the former doorman.

The Trump Organization has gotten some support for its claim that former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin has a history of fabricating the truth.

Sajudin, who claims he was paid to keep quiet about an alleged extramarital affair President Donald Trump had that produced a child out of wedlock, was called "a pathological liar" by his ex-wife on Thursday.

"He’s infamous for making up stories," Sajudin's ex-wife Nikki Benfatto said to the New York Daily News. "He’s seen the chupacabra. He’s seen Bigfoot. One of our friends who passed away, he saw him too, walking down the street."

Benfatto's claims come amid reports that Sajudin was paid $30,000 in 2015 by the National Enquirer's parent company for his story about the alleged affair in the 1980s. Like Benfatto, the Trump Organization has said that the former doorman's claims are false and that he has a history of making up narratives.

"The source that this is coming from is unstable on every level,” Benfatto said of her former husband of 14 years. She said she stop speaking with him in 2014 after he threatened her and spread false rumors about her.

Speaking with The Washington Post on Thursday, Sajudin said his story was true.

"I can confirm that while working at Trump World Tower I was instructed not to criticize President Trump's former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child," he said in a subsequent statement.

The owner of the tabloid paid the doorman $30,000 for his story that Trump fathered a child with another woman while he was married and that top executives at the Trump Organization, including security chief Matt Calamari, knew about the affair. The Trump Organization has said that Calamari had no knowledge of his claims.

The National Enquirer has also denied that the Trump Organization had any role in its decision to squash the doorman's story, saying the story's lack of credibility led it to be shelved.

The developments came days after the FBI raided the office, home, and hotel room of Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seeking communications between Cohen and Trump related to other alleged payments to women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Trump appears on the verge of striking Syria — here's a look at...bullet
2 Politics Russia appears to be readying for a naval battle with the US...bullet
3 Politics 8 photos of the S-400 in Syria, Russia's most advanced...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

scott pruitt
Politics Scott Pruitt told staffers 'find me something to do' when he wanted to vacation on the taxpayer's dime
Former FBI Director James Comey is being branded a liar and political operative by Republicans as he prepares for his book tour.
Politics Trump allies are launching an elaborate campaign to disparage James Comey ahead of his media blitz — including a 'lyincomey' website
The 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in the US are "armed and dangerous," the FBI warns.
Politics These are the fugitives on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list — and how they got there
null
Politics Theresa May says world must 'take action' against Assad for Syrian chemical weapons attack