'He's still alive': Trump mistakenly suggests steelworker's father was dead during tariff announcement

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that a steelworker's father was dead.

The steelworker had just spoken at Trump's major tariff announcement.

The steelworker's father, however, was not dead.



President Donald Trump on Thursday mistakenly suggested a steelworker's father was dead during an announcement on new steel and aluminum tariffs. The man quickly corrected him.

Speaking during the announcement, United Steelworkers Local 2227 President Scott Sauritch told a story of when his father lost his job in the 1980s as a result of cheap steel imports coming into the country.

"What that does to a man with six kids is devastating," Sauritch said. "I never forgot that, looking into his eyes in my household, what that does to a family."

"With that being said for Herman Sauritch, your story didn't end," he added. "I never want to see it happen again."

Evidently, Trump caught Sauritch talking about how his father's story "didn't end," and assumed it meant his father had died.

"Well, your father Herman is looking down on you, he's very proud," Trump said, to which Sauritch quickly replied, "Oh, he's still alive."

"Then he's even more proud of you," Trump said, laughing with others in the crowd about the slip up.

Watch the moment: