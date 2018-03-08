Home > Business Insider > Politics >

'He's still alive': Trump mistakenly suggests steelworker's father was dead during tariff announcement


Politics 'He's still alive': Trump mistakenly suggests steelworker's father was dead during tariff announcement

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Trump mistakenly suggested a steelworker's father was dead during his major announcement on new steel and aluminum tariffs — and the man quickly corrected him.

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 at 4.00.26 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 03 08 at 4.00.26 PM
  • President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that a steelworker's father was dead.
  • The steelworker had just spoken at Trump's major tariff announcement.
  • The steelworker's father, however, was not dead.


President Donald Trump on Thursday mistakenly suggested a steelworker's father was dead during an announcement on new steel and aluminum tariffs. The man quickly corrected him.

Speaking during the announcement, United Steelworkers Local 2227 President Scott Sauritch told a story of when his father lost his job in the 1980s as a result of cheap steel imports coming into the country.

"What that does to a man with six kids is devastating," Sauritch said. "I never forgot that, looking into his eyes in my household, what that does to a family."

"With that being said for Herman Sauritch, your story didn't end," he added. "I never want to see it happen again."

Evidently, Trump caught Sauritch talking about how his father's story "didn't end," and assumed it meant his father had died.

"Well, your father Herman is looking down on you, he's very proud," Trump said, to which Sauritch quickly replied, "Oh, he's still alive."

"Then he's even more proud of you," Trump said, laughing with others in the crowd about the slip up.

Watch the moment:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 #IWD2018 These women smashed stereotypes, changed Ghana yet they are...bullet
2 Politics We asked Abrams crew members what they think about Russia's...bullet
3 Politics 10 romantic photos show why everyone misses John and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

USS Theodore Roosevelt, top left, USS Ronald Reagan, top center, and USS Nimitz, top right, participate with South Korean Navy's Aegis destroyer, King Sejong the Great, bottom, during the joint naval exercises between the United States and South Korea in waters off South Korea's eastern coast in South Korea, November 12, 2017.
Politics The US wants to board North Korean ships in international waters to enforce sanctions — here's why it might not make a difference
donald trump
Politics Trump just rolled out his massive new tariffs — here's what we know about them
A US soldier takes part in a Vigilant air combat exercise (ACE) on December 6, 2017 in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
Politics North Korea is suspiciously calm about one of its biggest complaints — and it may be a trap for the US
The New York Times headquarters.
Politics Here's how liberal or conservative consumers of major news outlets are