Hope Hicks once auditioned for a movie with Alec Baldwin


Long before Hope Hicks became President Donald Trump's top aide and actor Alec Baldwin began impersonating him on "Saturday Night Live," Hicks auditioned for a film Baldwin starred in, New York Magazine reported Sunday.

At perhaps the most important turning point of her young career, Hicks went to a tailgate at the 2011 Super Bowl in Texas, an event the "30 Rock" star also attended. While Baldwin doesn't remember meeting her at the party, Hicks impressed the actor's publicist, Matthew Hiltzik, and soon began working at his strategic communications and consulting firm, Hiltzik Strategies, in New York.

In just a few years, Hicks was managing the company's Trump Organization account, working closely with Ivanka Trump on her clothing and accessories brand. Soon enough, she earned the trust of Donald Trump.

Hicks couldn't have predicted that within a few years she would be the subject of an SNL impersonation.

As one of the first to join Trump's presidential campaign, Hicks became one of the candidate's closest advisers, serving as his right-hand and the campaign's one-woman communications shop. She announced her planned resignation as White House communications director late last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump confers with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2018.
