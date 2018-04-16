Hope Hicks reportedly crafted some of Trump's most savage Twitter insults

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump's longtime aide and confidante, conceived of some of the sharpest personal attacks in Trump's Twitter feed.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • "She'd have absolute daggers," a former campaign official told The New York Times in a new profile of White House social media director Dan Scavino.

Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director and President Donald Trump's longtime aide and confidante, was known among reporters for softening her boss's sharp edges and relaying his strongly-worded messages in more pleasant terms.

But according to a New York Times report, Hicks, who exited her White House position on March 29, regularly conceived of some of the sharpest personal attacks in Trump's Twitter feed.

Hicks, along with White House director of social media Dan Scavino, helped the then-presidential candidate craft many of his infamous tweets from the campaign trail, The Times reported in a new profile of Scavino. And Hicks would supply some of the most devastating attacks.

"She'd have absolute daggers," a former campaign official told The Times of Hicks.

Hicks' involvement with Trump's social media is currently the subject of a lawsuit led by Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute.

She is currently being sued, along with the president, by seven individuals who were blocked by the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account after responding critically to the president's tweets.

The plaintiffs, who include a freelance journalist and a Texas police officer, allege that Trump, Hicks, Scavino, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders violated their First Amendment rights by limiting their access to a public forum.

