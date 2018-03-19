Hope Hicks wrote the note Trump held reminding him to tell shooting survivors 'I hear you' — and the handwriting is a clear match to her Valentine's Day cards

news

Hope Hicks wrote the much-derided note President Donald Trump held in a meeting with shooting survivors, according to New York Magazine.

The note reminded Trump to tell survivors "I hear you."

The "bubbly" handwriting in the note matches Valentine's Day cards Hicks handed out to White House communications staff.

Hope Hicks was the author of President Donald Trump's heavily mocked list of talking points that he held during a meeting with school shooting survivors.

The former White House communications director's handwriting matches "the same bubbly print" from the note card, New York Magazine reported on Sunday.

Trump was slammed after an Associated Press photographer managed to take a photo of the list in late February. The crux of the criticism was the fifth point on the list, which many saw as a crude reminder to express empathy — "I hear you."

Here's a look at the list:

Olivia Nuzzi, who authored the New York Magazine report, provided another example of Hicks' handwriting in the form of Valentine's Day cards that she distributed to the rest of the White House communications staff.

"Each cookie package included a note she'd written in silver marker," Nuzzi reported. "'Believe in love,' read one message. Underneath, she'd drawn a small heart."

Valentine's Day 2018 came at a tumultuous time for Hicks.

On February 1, The Daily Mail reported that the communications director, who has been one of the longest-lasting members of the Trump campaign and White House, was dating fellow staffer Rob Porter. Porter resigned after his two ex-wives publicly accused him of physical and emotional abuse the following week.

Hicks announced plans to resign from her role in the White House on February 28. According to New York Magazine, Hicks is expected to step down by May 1, though she would prefer to leave her position by April 1.