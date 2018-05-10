How social media is reacting to Akufo Addo's vacation in the UK

news

The President of the republic of Ghana has flown to the United Kingdom for a one week vacation.

A press release issued by the Presidency said the president left Ghana on Wednesday May 9, 2018 for “his first [vacation] since being sworn-in as President on 7 January, 2017″.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children and grandchildren, the release added.

Ghanaians on social media are expressing different opinions with some of them wondering why President Akufo Addo is doing vacation abroad rather than getting it in his home country.

