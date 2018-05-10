How social media is reacting to Akufo Addo's vacation in the UK

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 9th May, 2018, left Ghana for the United Kingdom on a week-long vacation, his first since being sworn-in as President on 7th January, 2017.

play Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo (Photographer: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The President of the republic of Ghana has flown to the United Kingdom for a one week vacation.  

A press release issued by the Presidency said the president left Ghana on Wednesday May 9, 2018 for “his first [vacation] since being sworn-in as President on 7 January, 2017″.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children and grandchildren, the release added.

play He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children and grandchildren

 

Ghanaians on social media are expressing different opinions with some of them wondering why President Akufo Addo is doing vacation abroad rather than getting it in his home country.

