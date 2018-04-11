How the suspected Syria gas attack turned into one of the biggest crises of Trump's presidency

news
President Donald Trump seems poised to launch military action in Syria, a little more than a week after declaring he wanted to pull out of the country.
The strikes would be in response to a suspected chemical-weapons attack by the regime of Bashar Assad. Trump previously ordered a missile strike on Syria in April 2017, following allegations of a chemical-weapons attack.
"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"
Below, you can see how one of the biggest crises of Trump's presidency emerged in the course of a week:
Trump reportedly told military officials to prepare to withdraw from Syria on Tuesday, April 3, the same day that senior military leaders warned that the fight against ISIS was not over.
US-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council fighters next to US Humvee at a US outpost on a road leading to the tense front line between Syrian Manbij Military Council fighters and Turkish-backed fighters, at Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Source: Business Insider, Reuters
"I want to get out. I want to bring our troops back home. I want to start rebuilding our nation," Trump said on April 3.
President Donald Trump, next to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, while hosting the Baltic Summit at the White House, U.S., April 3, 2018. (Reuters)
Source: CNN
That dispute between Trump and his military advisers was followed on April 7, by what is believed to have been a chemical weapons attack on civilians in Douma, a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus.
Source: Business Insider
Initial estimates of the death toll ranged from about 40 to more than 150. Local groups said scores of people "suffocated to death." Many of those killed were huddled in shelters, and chlorine gas was suspected.
Children are treated for suspected chemical gas poisoning in Douma, Syria on April 8, 2018. (White Helmets/Reuters TV)
Source: Business Insider
In the days after the attack, Trump inveighed against Russian President Vladimir Putin, appearing to drop the long-held affection he has had for the Russian leader. "President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad," Trump tweeted, adding there was a "Big price" to pay.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. (AP)
Source: Business Insider
The weekend closed with strikes reported at military airfields in Syria. The US denied it carried to the strikes, and Syria and Russia blamed Israel, which did not immediately deny involvement. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said early on Monday that he would not rule out "anything" in regard to the US response to the chemical attack.
A man stands on rubble of damaged buildings in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, March 30, 2018. (Reuters/Bassam Khabieh)
Source: Business Insider, Business Insider
Trump started the week railing against the suspected chemical attack, calling it "atrocious" and "horrible." He said his administration would make a decision about how to response within 48 hours. "We cannot allow atrocities like that," he said. "Everybody's going to pay a price."
President Donald Trump at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, April 9, 2018. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
Source: Business Insider
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley also railed against Russia during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday. "The Russian regime, whose hands are also covered in the blood of Syrian children, cannot be shamed by pictures of its victims," she said. "Russia could stop this senseless slaughter, if it wanted, but it stands with the Assad regime and supports it without hesitation."
Source: CNN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told security cabinet officials during a closed meeting on Monday that he believed the US would order a military strike in Syria in response to the attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with President Donald Trump prior to the President's departure from Israel, May 23, 2017. (Kobi Gideon/GPO via Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
On Tuesday morning, hours after federal agents raided the office of Trump's personal lawyer, the White House announced that Trump would skip the Summit of the Americas, which was scheduled to take place in Lima, Peru, starting April 13. The White House said Trump would remain in the US to "oversee the American response to Syria."
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on the Infrastructure Initiative at the Local 18 Richfield Training Site in Richfield, Ohio, March 29, 2018. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)
Source: Associated Press
On Tuesday, Russia vetoed a US-drafted UN resolution that would have condemned the suspected chemical attack in Syria and set up a new body to investigate who was responsible for it. Twelve of the council's 15 members voted for the resolution, with Russia and Bolivia voting "no." China abstained.
Unites States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia (Getty Images)
Source: Associated Press
A French naval source also said Tuesday that over the weekend a fully armed Russian warplane buzzed the French frigate Aquitaine at low altitude in the eastern Mediterranean. The Aquitaine was operating off Lebanon alongside US warships in support of the operation against ISIS. The French source said the French government contacted Russia about the overflight.
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the traditional Bastille day military parade on the Champs-Elysees, in Paris France, July 14, 2017. (Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
Source: Reuters
On Tuesday evening, Russia's ambassador to Lebanon told Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV that, "If there is a strike by the Americans," then "the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired."
Russian planes on a bombing run over Syria. (Russian Defense Ministry)
Source: NPR
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia said it hoped all sides involved in Syria would act with restraint to avoid further destabilizing the situation. The Kremlin said allegations the Assad regime carried out the attacks were not based on real facts and called for an impartial investigation. Asked about the Russian ambassador to Lebanon's comments about shooting down US missiles, a Russian spokesman said he did not want to comment.
Source: Reuters
Wednesday started with an early-morning tweet from Trump. "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart!'" Trump said. "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"
Donald Trump. (Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
"So much Fake News about what is going on in the White House. Very calm and calculated with a big focus on open and fair trade with China, the coming North Korea meeting and, of course, the vicious gas attack in Syria. Feels great to have Bolton & Larry K on board" Trump added later on Wednesday, referring to new national-security adviser John Bolton and new senior economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
President Donald Trump on the White House South Lawn as he makes his way to Marine One, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Source: Business Insider
Not long after appearing to threaten imminent strikes in Syria, Trump took what seemed to be a more conciliatory tone, tweeting, "Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?"
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. (Thomson Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
The Pentagon, asked about Trump tweeting that missiles "will be coming" to Syria, said on Wednesday morning that it wouldn't comment on potential military operations. While a Pentagon spokesman said the attack on April 7 "demands an immediate response from the international community," he referred questions "to the White House to characterize the president's tweet."
President Donald Trump during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in the Oval Office at the White House, April 10, 2018. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Source: Reuters