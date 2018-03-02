'Immortality,' 'disagree,' 'emigrate,' and 'personality cult' — here's every word and phrase China censored after criticism of Xi Jinping's potentially unending reign

news

Earlier this week China announced it would be ending term limits for its president.

That means President Xi Jinping, who was limited to two five-year terms like nearly all of his predecessors, can rule indefinitely.

The change sparked a backlash online, with criticism flooding local Weibo and WeChat platforms.

Unsurprisingly, popular phrases were soon being censored and searches for these terms turned up zero results.

But the amount of censored content has grown in the last few days, to encompass popular terms that are both positive and critical of Xi. Even the letter 'N' was banned at one point.

Here's nearly every phrase that's been banned so far:

I oppose

Disagree

Personality cult

1984

Animal farm

The emperor's dream

Also banned:

My emperor

Named emperor

Proclaim oneself emperor

First year of an emperor's reign

Slavery

Shameless

Emigrate

Searches for the term 'emigrate' spiked on Baidu, China's search engine.

Incapable ruler

Disney

Winnie the Pooh

The bear apparently looks like Xi, and pictures of Winnie wearing a crown and sitting in a throne spread on Weibo.

Ascend the throne

Also banned:

Urge a power figure to formally seize the throne

To board a plane

This sounds similar to "ascend the throne."

Change trains

Go against the tide

Big River, Big Sea

The title of a 2009 book about the Chinese Civil War.

Rule the world

Throughout the ages

Change the law

Reign title

Universal celebration

Chinese emperor stock

Chinese speculators pounced on stocks with "emperor" in their name after term limits were scrapped.

Yellow gown

Yellow was the imperial colour, the colour of the emperor.

Roll up sleeves

A phrase once said by Xi.

Chairman, lifelong control

Xi Zedong

Recover one's authority

Brave New World

Crooked-neck tree

One emperor is said to have hanged himself on a crooked tree.

The wheel of history

I'm willing to be a vegetarian for the rest of my life

A viral line in the show "Empresses in the Palace."

Oppose Qing, restore Ming

Qing was the last imperial dynasty.

Also banned:

"Dream of Returning to the Great Qing," a 2006 book.

Great men sent from heaven

Long live the emperor

Also banned:

Long live

Lifelong

For life system

Thousands of years

Immortality