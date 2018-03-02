Home > Business Insider > Politics >

'Immortality,' 'disagree,' 'emigrate,' and 'personality cult' — here's every word and phrase China censored after criticism of Xi Jinping's potentially unending reign


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The amount of censored content has grown in recent days to encompass popular terms that are both positive and critical of Xi.

Earlier this week China announced it would be ending term limits for its president.

That means President Xi Jinping, who was limited to two five-year terms like nearly all of his predecessors, can rule indefinitely.

The change sparked a backlash online, with criticism flooding local Weibo and WeChat platforms.

Unsurprisingly, popular phrases were soon being censored and searches for these terms turned up zero results.

But the amount of censored content has grown in the last few days, to encompass popular terms that are both positive and critical of Xi. Even the letter 'N' was banned at one point.

Here's nearly every phrase that's been banned so far:

I oppose

I oppose play

I oppose

(GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)


Disagree

Disagree play

Disagree

(In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)


Personality cult

Personality cult play

Personality cult

(STR/AFP/Getty Images)


1984

1984 play

1984

(aaron tam/AFP/Getty Images)


Animal farm

Animal farm play

Animal farm

(STR/AFP/Getty Images)


The emperor's dream

The emperor's dream play

The emperor's dream

(TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images)

Also banned:

  • My emperor
  • Named emperor
  • Proclaim oneself emperor
  • First year of an emperor's reign



Slavery

Slavery play

Slavery

(MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)


Shameless

Shameless play

Shameless

(Jie Zhao/Corbis via Getty Images)


Emigrate

Emigrate play

Emigrate

(STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Searches for the term 'emigrate' spiked on Baidu, China's search engine.



Incapable ruler

Incapable ruler play

Incapable ruler

(ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images)


Disney

Disney play

Disney

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)


Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh play

Winnie the Pooh

(@vinayak_jain/Twitter)

The bear apparently looks like Xi, and pictures of Winnie wearing a crown and sitting in a throne spread on Weibo.



Ascend the throne

Ascend the throne play

Ascend the throne

(Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Also banned:

  • Urge a power figure to formally seize the throne



To board a plane

To board a plane play

To board a plane

(WOLFGANG KUMM/AFP/Getty Images)

This sounds similar to "ascend the throne."



Change trains

Change trains play

Change trains

(VCG/Getty Images)


Go against the tide

Go against the tide play

Go against the tide

(STR/AFP/Getty Images)


Big River, Big Sea

Big River, Big Sea play

Big River, Big Sea

(CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)

The title of a 2009 book about the Chinese Civil War.



Rule the world

Rule the world play

Rule the world

(GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)


Throughout the ages

Throughout the ages play

Throughout the ages

(VCG via Getty Images)


Change the law

Change the law play

Change the law

(GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)


Reign title

Reign title play

Reign title

(GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)


Universal celebration

Universal celebration play

Universal celebration

(Jie Zhao/Corbis via Getty Images)


Chinese emperor stock

Chinese emperor stock play

Chinese emperor stock

(GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)

Chinese speculators pounced on stocks with "emperor" in their name after term limits were scrapped.



Yellow gown

Yellow gown play

Yellow gown

(Cancan Chu/GettyImages)

Yellow was the imperial colour, the colour of the emperor.



Roll up sleeves

Roll up sleeves play

Roll up sleeves

(China Photos/Getty Images)

A phrase once said by Xi.



Chairman, lifelong control

Chairman, lifelong control play

Chairman, lifelong control

(NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)


Xi Zedong

Xi Zedong play

Xi Zedong

(GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)


Recover one's authority

Recover one's authority play

Recover one's authority

(Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)


Brave New World

Brave New World play

Brave New World

(GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)


Crooked-neck tree

Crooked-neck tree play

Crooked-neck tree

(MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)

One emperor is said to have hanged himself on a crooked tree.



The wheel of history

The wheel of history play

The wheel of history

(LT / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)


I'm willing to be a vegetarian for the rest of my life

I'm willing to be a vegetarian for the rest of my life play

I'm willing to be a vegetarian for the rest of my life

(TPG/Getty Images)

A viral line in the show "Empresses in the Palace."



Oppose Qing, restore Ming

Oppose Qing, restore Ming play

Oppose Qing, restore Ming

(FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)

Qing was the last imperial dynasty.

Also banned:

  • "Dream of Returning to the Great Qing," a 2006 book.



Great men sent from heaven

Great men sent from heaven play

Great men sent from heaven

(NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)


Long live the emperor

Long live the emperor play

Long live the emperor

(STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Also banned:

  • Long live
  • Lifelong
  • For life system



Thousands of years

Thousands of years play

Thousands of years

(VCG/VCG via Getty Images)


Immortality

Immortality play

Immortality

(Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)


