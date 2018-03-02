'Immortality,' 'disagree,' 'emigrate,' and 'personality cult' — here's every word and phrase China censored after criticism of Xi Jinping's potentially unending reign

Earlier this week China announced it would be ending term limits for its president.
That means President Xi Jinping, who was limited to two five-year terms like nearly all of his predecessors, can rule indefinitely.
The change sparked a backlash online, with criticism flooding local Weibo and WeChat platforms.
Unsurprisingly, popular phrases were soon being censored and searches for these terms turned up zero results.
But the amount of censored content has grown in the last few days, to encompass popular terms that are both positive and critical of Xi. Even the letter 'N' was banned at one point.
Here's nearly every phrase that's been banned so far:
I oppose
I oppose (GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Disagree
Disagree (In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)
Personality cult
Personality cult (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
1984
1984 (aaron tam/AFP/Getty Images)
Animal farm
Animal farm (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
The emperor's dream
The emperor's dream (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images)
Also banned:
- My emperor
- Named emperor
- Proclaim oneself emperor
- First year of an emperor's reign
Slavery
Slavery (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Shameless
Shameless (Jie Zhao/Corbis via Getty Images)
Emigrate
Emigrate (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Searches for the term 'emigrate' spiked on Baidu, China's search engine.
Incapable ruler
Incapable ruler (ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images)
Disney
Disney (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie the Pooh (@vinayak_jain/Twitter)
The bear apparently looks like Xi, and pictures of Winnie wearing a crown and sitting in a throne spread on Weibo.
Ascend the throne
Ascend the throne (Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images)
Also banned:
- Urge a power figure to formally seize the throne
To board a plane
To board a plane (WOLFGANG KUMM/AFP/Getty Images)
This sounds similar to "ascend the throne."
Change trains
Change trains (VCG/Getty Images)
Go against the tide
Go against the tide (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Big River, Big Sea
Big River, Big Sea (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
The title of a 2009 book about the Chinese Civil War.
Rule the world
Rule the world (GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Throughout the ages
Throughout the ages (VCG via Getty Images)
Change the law
Change the law (GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Reign title
Reign title (GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Universal celebration
Universal celebration (Jie Zhao/Corbis via Getty Images)
Chinese emperor stock
Chinese emperor stock (GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Chinese speculators pounced on stocks with "emperor" in their name after term limits were scrapped.
Yellow gown
Yellow gown (Cancan Chu/GettyImages)
Yellow was the imperial colour, the colour of the emperor.
Roll up sleeves
Roll up sleeves (China Photos/Getty Images)
A phrase once said by Xi.
Chairman, lifelong control
Chairman, lifelong control (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
Xi Zedong
play
Xi Zedong (GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Recover one's authority
Recover one's authority (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
Brave New World
Brave New World (GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Crooked-neck tree
play
One emperor is said to have hanged himself on a crooked tree.
The wheel of history
The wheel of history (LT / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
I'm willing to be a vegetarian for the rest of my life
I'm willing to be a vegetarian for the rest of my life (TPG/Getty Images)
A viral line in the show "Empresses in the Palace."
Oppose Qing, restore Ming
Oppose Qing, restore Ming (FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
Qing was the last imperial dynasty.
Also banned:
- "Dream of Returning to the Great Qing," a 2006 book.
Great men sent from heaven
Great men sent from heaven (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images)
Long live the emperor
Long live the emperor (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
Also banned:
- Long live
- Lifelong
- For life system
Thousands of years
Thousands of years (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Immortality
Immortality (Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)