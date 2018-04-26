Inside the marriage of Donald and Melania Trump, who broke up once before, reportedly sleep in different bedrooms, and are weathering rumors of his affairs

news
Melania Knavs came to New York in the '90s to pursue a career in modeling. Little did the 26-year-old know, she would soon cross paths with the famous real estate mogul Donald Trump.
Although she was wary at first of entering in a relationship with Trump considering his reputation as a womanizer, Knavs fell in love with "a real man." Seven years later, they married. Today, she is the first lady of the United States.
Here's a look at the 13-year marriage of America's first couple:
Trump met Melania at a party during New York's Fashion Week in September 1998. He was 52; she was 28.
The pair after they started dating in 2003. (Peter Morgan/Reuters)
Source: Vanity Fair
He came to the party with another woman, but reportedly talked to Melania while his date was in the bathroom.
Attending a Miami party in 1999. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
Source: GQ
After seeing Melania for the first time, Trump said he "went crazy." He asked for her number, but she asked for his number instead.
Laughing at the New York premiere of "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace" on May 16, 1999. (Reuters)
Sources: CNN, Vanity Fair
Melania said she felt an immediate connection. "It was great chemistry and energy. We had a great time," she said on CNN in 2005. "We started to talk and something was there right away."
The Trumps depart the 9th Annual Kids for Kids celebrity carnival April 28, 2002 in New York City. (Lawrence Lucier/Getty)
Source: CNN
The two started dating soon after they met. Melania reportedly struggled with trust issues in the beginning, one of her former roommates in New York told GQ in 2016.
Donald and Melania watch tennis at the US Open on September 4, 1999, in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)
Source: GQ Magazine
Melania bolstered Trump's image as a playboy. She told radio host Howard Stern in 1999 that they had sex multiple times per day.
Playmate Victoria Silvstedt, Donald Trump and Melania Knauss at the Playboy 50th Anniversary celebration in New York City on December 4, 2003. (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
Sources: Vanity Fair, YouTube
Amid Trump's run for president as a Reform Party candidate in 2000, he and Melania separated.
Donald and Melania Knauss at the Aida opening in New York City, NY on March 23, 2000. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Sources: The New York Times, Cosmopolitan Magazine
After the breakup, Trump told The New York Times that "Melania is an amazing woman, a terrific woman, a great woman, and she will be missed." A few months later, they got back together.
Aboard the Queen Mary 2 in New York on April 24, 2004. (Stuart Ramson/AP)
Source: The New York Times
In April 2004, after dating Melania on and off for more than five years, Trump proposed to her with a 15-karat, $1.5 million diamond ring. She said yes.
Melania models her wedding ring at a red carpet event in New York City on March 9, 2010. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
Source: The New York Times
After his first two marriages to Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, Trump apparently welcomed Melania's more low-maintenance demeanor. The two were content giving each other space. "I'm not a nagging wife," she has said.
Trump watches as his ex-wife Marla Maples gets a kiss from Earl Sinclair of TV's 'Dinosaurs' during lunch at the Trump Plaza Hotel November 2, 1992. (Henry Ray Abrams/Reuters)
Source: Vanity Fair
Just like Trump's first two wives before her, Melania reportedly signed a prenup. Gossip columnist Liz Smith said Trump told her, "The beautiful thing is that she agrees with it. She knows I have to have that."
The Trumps arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on May 4, 2009. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Sources: CBS, "The Fortune Hunters: Dazzling Women and the Men They Married"
Trump later told the gossip columnist Cindy Adams that his years with Melania "for whatever reasons have been my most successful." "I have to imagine she had something to do with that," he said.
The Trumps arrive for the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 18, 2005. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Source: The Washington Post
The wedding took place on January 22, 2005, in Palm Beach, Florida, at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. By then, Melania was 34 and Trump was 58.
Melania waves as they leave Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after her wedding on January 22, 2005. (Gary I Rothstein/Reuters)
The couple spent their honeymoon at Mar-a-Lago, the beach resort that Trump owns in Palm Beach, Florida.
Donald and wife Melania arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A year later, Melania gave birth to a son. Barron Trump is the couple's only child.
The Trumps, with their son Barron, attend the 17th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwartz in New York City on March 11, 2008. (AP)
Source: White House
During a 2005 CNN interview, Trump described his relationship as stress-free: "We literally have never had an argument. We just are very compatible."
Melania only has eyes for Donald at the MET Costume Institute Gala on May 2, 2005. (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Source: CNN
In another interview with Stern in 2007, Trump said most parenting responsibilities fall on his wife. "Melania is a wonderful mother," he said. "She takes care of the baby and I pay all of the costs."
Trump tries to quiet Barron while Melania holds him during the US Open championship match between Roger Federer and Andy Murray on Sept. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Source: BuzzFeed News
In June 2015, Trump announced he was running for president.
Trump poses with his family surrounding him after announcing he will run for president of the United States in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on June 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Source: Business Insider
Melania accompanied him to some campaign events, but largely stayed in New York with Barron while Trump criss-crossed the country holding rallies.
The Trumps behind-the-scenes at a Fox News presidential debate. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
In October 2016, an old video surfaced of Trump boasting about being able to grab women "by the p---y." In a statement, Melania said, "the words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me" and that they did not represent the man she knows.
Trump made his infamous comments disparaging women while on set of "Access Hollywood" with the show's host, Billy Bush, in 2005. (NBC)
Source: Business Insider
After Trump's election victory, one of Melania's friends said Melania didn't want to be first lady "come hell or high water." Melania's communications director denied the allegation, saying she encouraged Trump to run for president.
The Trumps speak on the phone with children about Santa Claus' movements on Christmas Eve 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Source: Business Insider
The couple's marriage has drawn significant interest since Trump took office.
Dancing at the Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Source: Google Trends
Rumors of discord swirled when Melania didn't move into the White House until five months after her husband's inauguration. She said she wanted Barron to finish out the school year before moving.
Lighting the Christmas tree on November 30, 2017. (Al Drago/Getty)
Source: Business Insider
On several occasions, Melania has seemed to avoid holding hands with her husband. Twitter users and left-leaning media outlets pointed to those instances as signs of a crumbling presidential relationship.
Barron and his parents arrive at the White House on June 11, 2017. (Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
The first couple has also had many other loving moments.
Sharing a kiss as they step off the plane in Seoul, South Korea on November 7, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Since Melania moved to the White House in June, she has embraced the duties of being a first lady, and appeared at many more official events and trips with her husband.
At the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club on February 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
Source: White House
But in January, news of an alleged 2006 affair between Trump and Stephanie Clifford, a porn star who goes by the stage name "Stormy Daniels," reportedly blindsided Melania and prompted her to cancel upcoming travel plans she had with her husband.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels. (Danny Moloshok/Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
Trump has denied the affair, but it's still unclear what impact the news has had on Melania. The two were married at the time of the purported encounter.
The Trump applauds during the National African American History Month reception at the White House on Feb. 13, 2018. (Carolyn Kaster)
Source: Business Insider
One indicator might have come on Wednesday as couples around the world celebrated Valentine's Day. But the Trumps were notably silent.
Posing for photos before the Super Bowl party at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 4, 2018. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Source: Business Insider
While in past years, Melania has posted love notes to her husband on social media, this year she tweeted that she was spending Valentine's Day at the National Institutes of Health.
Melania departs The Capitol at the conclusion of Trump's State of the Union Address on January 30, 2018. Many noted she arrived without him, breaking tradition. (Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
On February 16, The New Yorker detailed yet another account of an alleged affair between Trump and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model. The affair reportedly took place shortly after Trump married Melania.
Karen McDougal was the 1998 Playboy Playmate of the Year. (Cherie Steinberg/Getty)
Source: Business Insider
In his new memoir, former FBI Director James Comey revealed that Trump told him he was worried allegations that he paid prostitutes to urinate on a bed in Russia bothered Melania.
First Lady Melania Trump departs the White House. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
Trump denied Comey's account, and there's no hard evidence that the allegations themselves are true.
The Trumps were front-and-center during the state visit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Source: Business Insider
In an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Melania's birthday, Trump acknowledged that his lawyer Michael Cohen represented him in dealings with Stormy Daniels, mentioning the porn star by name.
The Trumps wait at the West Wing door to welcome the Macrons on April 23, 2018. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)
Source: Business Insider
Days before, the Trumps welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron to the US for the first state visit since Trump was elected.
President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, first lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron stand during the National Anthem during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Source: Business Insider
It was a highly orchestrated event that Melania led all the planning for, spending weeks going over the details with White House staff. Trump praised her hard work.
First lady Melania Trump goes over the menu for the French state dinner with White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford. (White House)
Source: Business Insider
Melania also turned heads and drew comparisons to Beyonce with the white hat she wore when her and the president welcomed the Macrons to the White House. The former model's fashion choices are always under scrutiny.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, arrive for the State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Source: Business Insider
For her 48th birthday, Trump said he got Melania only flowers and a birthday card because he was too busy to get the first lady an elaborate present.
Former President Barack Obama got his wife Michelle Obama the same thing last year, so Trump may not need to worry. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
While the Trumps put on many public displays of affection during the state visit, all eyes will be watching whether the first couple can weather the storm of Trump's alleged affairs.
The Trumps return to the White House after a day trip to Cincinnati, Ohio on February 5, 2018. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider