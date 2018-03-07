Inside the tropical paradise that's like something out of a James Bond movie, where a Trump associate had a secret meeting with a Russian and the Emirati crown prince

A top secret meeting. A far-flung tropical archipelago. International political intrigue involving President Donald Trump.
While it might sound like the tagline for an upcoming spy movie, these are the details of a newly disclosed meeting that took place in the Seychelles Islands between a Trump-linked private security entrepreneur, a Russian CEO, and a representative of the United Arab Emirates, according to The New York Times.
Special counsel Robert Mueller has looked into the meeting in the Russia investigation, and is reportedly working with one of its attendees to learn more about Trump's foreign contacts.
But the Seychelles Islands where the meeting took place are themselves a fascinating yet little-known location.
Here's a look at why these beautiful islands off the coast of Africa were chosen to host the clandestine meeting:
Lying east of Kenya and Tanzania and north of Madagascar, the Seychelles are an isolated island group in the middle of the Indian Ocean.
play
Lying east of Kenya and Tanzania and north of Madagascar, the Seychelles are an isolated island group in the middle of the Indian Ocean. (Google Maps)
The isles are renowned for their natural beauty.
play
A resort in the Seychelles. (Le Domaine de la Réserve/Wikimedia Commons)
The islands are chock-full of stunning white sand beaches that are surrounded by beautifully eroded rocks and picturesque palm trees.
play
A beach in the Seychelles. (Alf Altendorf/Flickr)
The Seychelles, which are actually some of the last remnants of a lost continent that sunk into the Indian Ocean millions of years ago, belong to the African Union, and were once colonies of both France and Great Britain.
play
The Seychelles. (Didier Baertschiger/Flickr)
Sources: The Telegraph, CIA World Factbook, ABC.net
88% of the islands are covered in jungles and forests, and are host to some incredible wildlife.
play
A rainforest on the islands. (Alf Altendorf/Flickr)
Source: CIA World Factbook
Giant tortoises are native to the islands ...
play
Giant tortoises in the Seychelles. (Charles Luk/Flickr)
... and massive whale sharks visit their shores every year.
play
A whale shark. (Laika ac/Wikimedia Commons)
The islands were affected by the huge Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, and some wildlife areas are still recovering.
play
A sign on a beach affected by the 2004 tsunami. (bobcat rock/Flickr)
Fishing and plantation agriculture have long been some of the main industries, and tuna fishing alone has made up a huge portion of the GDP for decades.
play
A fisherman with his children. (So Seychelles/Flickr)
Source: CIA World Factbook
More recently though, the islands have invested heavily in tourism. Although the Seychelles remain a place that is decidedly off-the-beaten-path, 300,000 tourists visit every year and 55% of the country's annual GDP comes from tourism.
play
A cruise ship coming in to dock in Victoria, Seychelles (George Thande/Reuters)
Sources: The Telegraph, CIA World Factbook
This tourism boom has led to the development of numerous seaside luxury resorts, which take advantage of the island's relatively undisturbed character and unique flora and fauna.
play
A luxury resort on the main island of the Seychelles (So Seychelles/Flickr)
The Seychelles' growing tourism sector has made it one of a select few African countries that boast a high human development index. But the islands also have one of the highest rates of income inequality on earth, and poverty remains widespread.
play
A public housing project in the Seychelles (So Seychelles/Flickr)
Source: Knoema World Data Atlas
The Seychelles have increasingly become a popular tax haven and hub for offshore "shell companies" — and have attracted lots of dirty money as a result.
play
Victoria, the capital of the Seychelles (Remi Jouan/Wikimedia Commons)
Source: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
A Kazakh banker, an Australian bank, and businessmen from Israel have come under fire in recent years for their under-the-radar operations in the islands.
play
Kazakh banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, who allegedly embezzled billions of dollars through the Seychelles. (Jeffery Schaeffer/AP)
Source: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
Perhaps it was for this reason that the secret January 2017 meeting was held in the Seychelles, where a no-questions-asked attitude would have avoided unwanted scrutiny.
play
Perhaps it was for this reason that the secret January 2017 meeting was held in the Seychelles, where a no-questions-asked attitude would have avoided unwanted scrutiny. (So Seychelles/Flickr)
Source: The New York Times
The meeting, which took place at a seaside hotel, included businessman Erik Prince, who is the head of the infamous private security firm Academi, better known as Blackwater USA. The meeting's participants reportedly believed Prince was representing the Trump administration.
play
Blackwater Chief Executive Erik Prince testifies before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on security contracting in Iraq and Afghanistan on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 2, 2007. (REUTERS/Larry Downing)
Source: The New York Times
The second person at the meeting was Kirill Dmitriev, a former Goldman Sachs banker who runs a state-run foreign investment fund on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was reportedly representing Putin at the Seychelles meeting.
play
Russian fund manager Kirill Dmitriev (Michel Euler/AP)
Source: The New York Times
The final participant, Lebanese-American businessman George Nader, is perhaps the most important one for Trump. Nader was at the meeting as a representative of the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, and has ties to both Erik Prince and some of Trump's associates.
play
Trump (L) with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (R), whom Nader was representing. (Susan Walsh/AP)
Source: The New York Times
Prince was meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed and Emirati officials in Seychelles.
play
The Four Seasons Resort in Seychelles. (Four Seasons Resort Seychelles)
Source: The New York Times
They suggested Prince meet Dmitriev at a bar at the Four Seasons resort.
play
A view from the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. (Four Seasons Resort Seychelles)
Source: The New York Times
The Four Seasons has three restaurants and two lounges, all of which offer spectacular views overlooking the Indian Ocean.
play
The Kannel bar and restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort in Seychelles. (Four Seasons Resort Seychelles)
Source: Four Seasons
Guests can book villas, residences, and suites, most of which go for thousands of dollars per night. The three-bedroom beach suite is going for almost $12,000 a night in January 2018. It's 9,246 square feet and sleeps six adults and four children.
play
The three-bedroom beach suite at the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. (Four Seasons Resort Seychelles)
Source: Four Seasons
Nader is reportedly cooperating with Mueller's investigation, which has been homing in on Trump's foreign investments. Mueller had also previously interviewed Prince, who denied representing Trump at the meeting and said it was merely a meeting between friends.
play
Robert Mueller. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
Source: The New York Times
The nature of the meeting has not yet been determined, as far as we know. But as the political implications of the secret meeting play out thousands of miles away, the tropical paradise is largely unaffected.
play
Charter fishing boats up in the Inner Harbour of Victoria, Seychelles. (David Stanley/Flickr)
With stunning views, warm sand, and profits from tourism and offshore finance to keep them busy, the people of the Seychelles can stay out of the fray.
play
With stunning views, warm sand, and profits from tourism and offshore finance to keep them busy, the people of the Seychelles can stay out of the fray. (Adrian Scottow/Flickr)