Inside the White House's sprawling secret grounds, which include a hidden garden

The White House grounds were on full display in their springtime glory as President Donald Trump hosted his first state visit last week, complete with a tree planting (and disappearance).

But there's much more to the 18 acres enclosed by the White House fences that the public doesn't get to see.

Aside from special events like the Easter Egg Roll and the national Christmas tree lighting, the gardens are only officially open to visitors two weekends a year. See inside the sprawling White House grounds:

The White House grounds are part backyard and front yard for a first family, part staging area for official events.

They're actually a National Park. The grounds are part of President's Park, which includes the Ellipse across the street from the South Lawn. National Park Service workers have them maintained year-round since 1933.

The South Lawn is the largest part of the grounds.

It's so big that the presidential helicopter, Marine One, lands and takes off on the lawn, just steps from the Oval Office.

In September 2017, 11-year-old Frank Giaccio mowed the South Lawn after writing Trump a letter asking if the White House would be a client for his burgeoning lawn-care business.

It's also where presidents receive their guests for official visits.

And it's where families participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878. The first lady hosts the annual event, which was skipped during wartime in 1918 and 1943 to 1945.

Former first lady Michelle Obama even welcomed Girl Scouts to a campout on the lawn in 2015.

South of the South Lawn, tucked behind trees, is a somewhat secret garden.

President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady Claudia Johnson opened the Children's Garden in 1969. It's a lovely, quiet respite from the chaos that often surrounds the White House.

Since its inception, 17 presidential children and grandchildren have had their hand or footprints cast in bronze onto the garden's footpath.

Just south of the Children's Garden is the Kitchen Garden, which former first lady Michelle Obama had planted in 2009.

The White House kitchen garden produces a variety of seasonal fruit, vegetables, and herbs. All food the first family doesn't need is donated to local charities.

The 2,800-square foot garden remains in place for the current administration.

Framing the South Portico of the White House are gardens founded in the Kennedys' honor. On the east side is the Jackie Kennedy garden.

On the west side is the famed Rose Garden, where many presidents have given famous speeches.

Former President John F. Kennedy was inspired by a trip to France and Austria to turn the small Rose Garden into an equally useful and beautiful public space.

Since its rejuvenation, the Rose Garden has provided a backdrop for a wedding, a lavish state dinner, and is a regular site for press conferences and photo-ops.

A putting green was first installed in 1955, steps away from the Oval Office on the South Lawn. While Trump is an avid golfer, he's yet to be caught using the green outside his door.

Former President Barack Obama had lines painted and hoops installed to adapt the tennis court for basketball. The court can fit a full-size team.

Former president Thomas Jefferson first made the grounds suitable for planting trees and flowers, and around 17 administrations have planted trees that stand today all around the grounds.

A tree from French President Emmanuel Macron seemed to disappear days after he and Trump planted it. The French ambassador to the US revealed that the tree was merely under quarantine since it's an imported species.

It's just one of the many mysteries that the White House grounds contain.

