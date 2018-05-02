Inside the White House's sprawling secret grounds, which include a hidden garden

The White House grounds were on full display in their springtime glory as President Donald Trump hosted his first state visit last week, complete with a tree planting (and disappearance).
But there's much more to the 18 acres enclosed by the White House fences that the public doesn't get to see.
Aside from special events like the Easter Egg Roll and the national Christmas tree lighting, the gardens are only officially open to visitors two weekends a year. See inside the sprawling White House grounds:
The White House grounds are part backyard and front yard for a first family, part staging area for official events.
The White House is surrounded on its north and south sides by Lafayette Park and the South Lawn. (Google Maps screenshot)
They're actually a National Park. The grounds are part of President's Park, which includes the Ellipse across the street from the South Lawn. National Park Service workers have them maintained year-round since 1933.
A National Park Service worker sweeps up petals in the Rose Garden. (Jim Young/Reuters)
The South Lawn is the largest part of the grounds.
It's so big that the presidential helicopter, Marine One, lands and takes off on the lawn, just steps from the Oval Office.
President Donald J. Trump salutes as he boards Marine One on July 22, 2017. (Official White House Photo/Andrea Hanks)
In September 2017, 11-year-old Frank Giaccio mowed the South Lawn after writing Trump a letter asking if the White House would be a client for his burgeoning lawn-care business.
Eleven-year-old Frank doesn't stop mowing the Rose Garden lawn when the president comes out to meet him. (Reuters)
It's also where presidents receive their guests for official visits.
The arrival ceremony of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron on April 24, 2018. (Official White House Photo/Shealah Craighead)
And it's where families participate in the annual Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878. The first lady hosts the annual event, which was skipped during wartime in 1918 and 1943 to 1945.
Former first lady Michelle Obama even welcomed Girl Scouts to a campout on the lawn in 2015.
The Obamas host a "campfire" for the Girl Scouts. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
South of the South Lawn, tucked behind trees, is a somewhat secret garden.
It's officially called the White House Children's Garden. (White House)
President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady Claudia Johnson opened the Children's Garden in 1969. It's a lovely, quiet respite from the chaos that often surrounds the White House.
You can sneak a peak at the garden on Google Maps Streetview. (Google Maps screenshot)
Since its inception, 17 presidential children and grandchildren have had their hand or footprints cast in bronze onto the garden's footpath.
Former first daughters Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush's hand-prints in bronze at the White House children's garden. (National Park Service)
Just south of the Children's Garden is the Kitchen Garden, which former first lady Michelle Obama had planted in 2009.
First Lady Michelle Obama and White House chefs join children from Bancroft and Tubman Elementary Schools to harvest vegetables during the third annual White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest on the South Lawn, Oct. 5, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)
The White House kitchen garden produces a variety of seasonal fruit, vegetables, and herbs. All food the first family doesn't need is donated to local charities.
Chefs Kevin Saiyasak and Jeremy Kapper harvest winter greens from the Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn of the White House on March 13, 2012, used in the meal served at the UK State Dinner. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)
The 2,800-square foot garden remains in place for the current administration.
First lady Melania Trump participates in a harvesting and planting event with the Boys and Girls Club of Washington at the White House Kitchen Garden on Sept. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Framing the South Portico of the White House are gardens founded in the Kennedys' honor. On the east side is the Jackie Kennedy garden.
The Jackie Kennedy garden on the White House grounds. (National Park Service)
On the west side is the famed Rose Garden, where many presidents have given famous speeches.
Former President John F. Kennedy was inspired by a trip to France and Austria to turn the small Rose Garden into an equally useful and beautiful public space.
President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy shake hands during a press conference in the Rose Garden. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
Since its rejuvenation, the Rose Garden has provided a backdrop for a wedding, a lavish state dinner, and is a regular site for press conferences and photo-ops.
This photograph was taken from the roof above the Oval Office of the Rose Garden during a State Dinner in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, Dr. Joachim Sauer, on June 7, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
A putting green was first installed in 1955, steps away from the Oval Office on the South Lawn. While Trump is an avid golfer, he's yet to be caught using the green outside his door.
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the White House putting green on the South Lawn. (Pete Souza/White House Handout via Reuters)
Former President Barack Obama had lines painted and hoops installed to adapt the tennis court for basketball. The court can fit a full-size team.
Former President Barack Obama with members of the National Naval Medical Center Marine Wounded Warrior basketball team on the White House basketball court (Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)
Former president Thomas Jefferson first made the grounds suitable for planting trees and flowers, and around 17 administrations have planted trees that stand today all around the grounds.
A magnolia tree blossoms on the South Lawn. (Jason Reed/Reuters)
A tree from French President Emmanuel Macron seemed to disappear days after he and Trump planted it. The French ambassador to the US revealed that the tree was merely under quarantine since it's an imported species.
A yellow spot is seen where the tree planted by French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump on April 23 stood on the South Lawn of the White House on April 28, 2018. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)
It's just one of the many mysteries that the White House grounds contain.
Obama walks with his chief of staff on the South Lawn. (White House/Pete Souza)
