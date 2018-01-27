news

Israel is offering to pay civilians willing to serve as temporary “immigration inspectors” a whooping $9,000 to capture illegal African migrants.

These inspectors will be hired over a two year period with some working for the voluntary repatriation program and others to enforce laws against asylum seekers and their employers.

The Middle Eastern nation says it will pay up to 30,000 Israeli shekels ($8,845) for civilians to carry out an “enterprise of national importance.”

The temporary “immigration inspectors” are expected to start work in March 2018, a month before the country starts its designated “voluntary” process to return migrants to their country of origin or a third one.

This campaign comes weeks after the country pledged its commitment to help illegal African immigrants buy tickets, obtain travel documents, and a monetary value of $3,500 so they leave for their home countries.

Figures from the United Nations refugee agency estimate that there are 27,000 Eritreans and 7,700 Sudanese in Israel, with the vast majority of them saying they fled war, persecution among others.

However, only 10 Eritreans and one Sudanese have been recognised as refugees in the country since 2009, according to UNHCR.

This is so because Israel has tagged African immigrants as cancerous who are in search of economic opportunities, and constitute a threat to the country’s social fabric and Jewish identity.

The government’s plan to return the refugees has drawn criticism from human rights advocates both in and outside the country.