Israel's prime minister believes Trump will pull out of the Iran deal by May

news

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told members of his security cabinet that President Donald Trump will likely pull the US out of the 2015 Iranian nuclear accord by May.

Netanyahu briefed his cabinet on talks held with President Trump in Washington earlier this month.

Trump in January called the deal a "disaster" and threatened to pull the US out of the deal if changes were not made.

Talks on the Iran deal are ever timely as President Trump appointed Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State, who previously said he looked forward to "rolling back the disastrous deal."



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told members of his security cabinet on Sunday that President Donald Trump will likely pull the US out of the 2015 Iranian nuclear accord by May.

Two ministers who participated in the meeting told Israeli outlet Channel 10 that at Sunday's cabinet meeting Netanyahu briefed them on talks held with Trump in Washington earlier this month.

"I believe that Trump is very close to cancelling the nuclear agreement. The president spoke in the presence of his people, in the presence of all his senior government officials, and told me that if there is no significant change, he will leave the nuclear agreement with Iran," Netanyahu reportedly said.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Chief of Staff John Kelly were reportedly all present during the discussion.

Channel 10 said the Prime Minister's office did not deny the report, but refused to comment on the details.

The Iran deal lifted sanctions on the country in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program, but Netanyahu and Trump have both been critical of the deal in the past.

Trump in January called the deal a "disaster" and threatened to pull out and resume sanctions on Iran if "terrible flaws" of the deal were not fixed. Trump will decide whether to extend its sanctions relief on Iran by May 12.

Talks on the Iran deal are a hot topic after Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and is expected to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who has taken a hardline approach to Iran. Some speculate scrapping the Iran deal could be one of Pompeo's first moves.

Trump said Tillerson's departure had much to do with his pro-stance on the Iran deal. In 2016, Pompeo said on Twitter that he looked forward to "rolling back this disastrous deal."