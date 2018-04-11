It's been 76 years since one of World War II's worst atrocities — the Bataan Death March

After the surprise attack on the US fleet at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Japan turned its focus to elsewhere, sweeping through the Pacific.
In early January, Japanese forces landed in the Philippines, US territory where tens of thousands of American and Filipino soldiers were stationed.
Allied forces put up a fight for 99 days, but Japanese pressure, plus a lack of supplies and illness, wore them down, and the 76,000 troops who surrendered — more than 20,000 Americans among them — on April 9, 1942, was the largest army under US command to ever surrender.
What followed was one of the most well-known atrocities of World War II: The Bataan Death March, when thousands of Filipinos and Americans died during a forced march to a collection point.
Japan's unpreparedness for the sheer number of soldiers who surrendered, coupled with disdain for surrendering troops and general frustration on the part of Japanese troops, led to shocking brutality during the march.
Many of those forced to walk over 60 miles to a prison camp suffered in the tropical heat, which exacerbated war wounds and illnesses. Stragglers, prisoners who broke ranks, or those who fell behind were bayoneted, shot, and, in some cases, beheaded. Japanese soldiers overseeing the march beat their captives mercilessly.
After the war, Japanese Lt. Gen. Homma Masaharu, who led the invasion, was charged with responsibility for abuses at Camp O'Donnell by a military commission in Manila. He was executed by firing squad on April 3, 1946.
The photos below give some idea of the horrors endured by the prisoners of war forced to make the days long march.
American and Filipino forces held out for 99 days, but the Japanese had anticipated a much longer resistance. An April 9 attack on the Bataan Peninsula cracked Allied resolve, and tens of thousands of soldiers surrendered to the Japanese.
A Japanese tank column advancing in Bataan, 1942. (Wikimedia Commons)
"They called them the 'battling bastards of Bataan,' and they fought until they literally had no food, no ammunition," Mike Vigil, whose father was a coastal artilleryman in the Philippines, told Business Insider.
Soldiers with the American forces on Bataan, Philippines, listen to the "Voice of Freedom" news broadcast during World War II in 1942. ((AP Photo/U.S. Army Signal Corps))
Starting on April 10 from Mariveles, on the southern end of the Bataan Peninsula, 70,000 POWs were force-marched to Camp O'Donnell, a new prison camp 65 miles away.
American soldiers line up as they surrender their arms to the Japanese at the naval base of Mariveles on Bataan Peninsula in the Philippines in April 1942 during World War II. ((AP Photo))
The Japanese, who did not want POWs around as they prepared to assault the island fortress on Corregidor, had no evacuation plans for the huge number of surrenderees. They wanted to concentrate them elsewhere, but had few vehicles and Bataan had no rail lines.
Japanese soldiers stand guard over American war prisoners just before the start of the "March of Death" for the soldiers of Bataan and Corregidor in 1942. This photograph was stolen from the Japanese by the Philippines during Japan's three-year occupation in World War II. ((AP Photo/U.S. Marine Corps))
Source: "World War II in the Pacific: An Encyclopedia"
"My father didn't talk a lot about it, but he tells about carrying sick servicemen, fellow soldiers, because they couldn't walk," Vigil said. "A lot of them were already suffering from malaria and dysentery, and he talks about the fact that if anybody fell by the road or faltered, the Japanese would come and shoot them or bayonet them."
American war prisoners at Bataan in the Philippines sort US equipment to be taken over by the Japanese, April 11, 1942. Then the death march to Camp O'Donnell began. ((AP Photo/Manuel Alcantara))
Prisoners who couldn't rise in the morning during the multi-day march were often executed — buried alive or beaten to death. Other prisoners were forced to dig graves for their comrades. Japanese troops added to the horrors with random acts of brutality along the way.
While a Japanese soldier stands guard, center, with fixed bayonet, American soldiers captured on Bataan and Corregidor pause to rest. According to the Marine Corps caption, this photo, taken during the "March of Death" on Luzon in 1942, was stolen by Filipinos from the Japanese. ((AP photo/file))
Source: Encyclopedia Britannica, "World War II in the Pacific: An Encyclopedia"
The Japanese, who didn't expect so many troops to surrender, had made no preparations for US and Filipino soldiers' poor health, nor had Japanese forces made allowances for how long it would take their captives to cover the ground between the battlefield and the camp that would house them. The resulting poor conditions took a deadly toll on the prisoners.
American prisoners of war carry their wounded and sick as they begin the Death March on Bataan in April 1942. This photo was stolen from the Japanese during their three year occupation of the Philippines. ((AP Photo/U.S. Army))
After the first part of the March, the prisoners were loaded into box cars — up to 100 men stuffed into cars meant for 40. Hundreds died in the stifling conditions. Another, short march followed, and then Americans and Filipinos were locked up at Camp O'Donnell, a former Philippine army training area.
Litters of wounded Filipino men arrive at the receiving ward of a Bataan army hospital in Philippines on April 11, 1942, some having received preliminary first aid. ((AP Photo))
Source: Encyclopedia Britannica
Estimates for the number of prisoners who died vary. About 500 to 600 US soldiers are thought to have been killed, with some 1,500 more claimed by starvation or disease. Filipinos fared much worse: 2,500 are thought to have been killed with some 26,000 more falling from starvation or disease.
American prisoners of war who died during the Bataan Death March are lined up on the ground in the Philippines in April 1942 during World War II. ((AP Photo/U.S. Marine Corps))
Source: Encyclopedia Britannica, "World War II in the Pacific: An Encyclopedia"
Thousands of US troops taken prisoner were sent to Japan, where they were held under harsh conditions and forced to work for Japanese companies. They made the trip packed on "hell ships" — decrepit fishing vessels — some of which were sunk by Allied forces during the journey, Vigil said.
American and Filipino prisoners of war captured by the Japanese are shown at the start of the Death March after the surrender of Bataan on April 9 near Mariveles in the Philippines in 1942 during World War II. ((AP Photo))
"They put them on the hell ships. They were in the holds. They had no oxygen," Vigil said. "The Japanese would lower buckets of rice or food ... and the men were dying so they'd fight for the rice or the water. Most of it was spilled."
American prisoners of war pause for a moment with their arms tied behind their backs on the "March of Death" on Luzon Island, Philippines, in April 1942. The American soldiers were captured in Bataan and Corregidor. This photograph was stolen from the Japanese during the three years of occupation of the Philippines during World War II. ((AP Photo/U.S. Marine Corps))
"My father recalls the stench was unbearable because they had no toilet facilities," Vigil said. "And men were dying so they would just put the bodies up and the Japanese would put ropes on them and then drag them out of the hold, basically throw them overboard."
American and Filipino troops, victims of Japanese bombing attacks on Bataan, Philippines, are bedded in an open-air hospital after receiving medical treatment on April 11, 1942. Limited for space, the hospital at all times had patients that needed attention. ((AP Photo))