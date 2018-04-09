Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Japan's military activated its first marine unit since World War II — here's how they're training to recapture an island from enemy invaders


The newly formed Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, or ARDB, displayed their ability to repel and recapture islands from other occupying forces.

(Issei Kato/Reuters)


Japanese Self-Defense Forces, Japan's unified military command, activated its first marine component since World War II and conducted a training exercise on Friday.

Dubbed the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, or ARDB, the newly formed group displayed their ability to repel and recapture islands from other occupying forces.

The subject of an autonomous, combatant military command is a sensitive subject, given that following World War II, the nation renounced its right to wage war and disbanded its army. In the post-war era, Japanese forces have typically been reserved to natural disaster relief and peacekeeping missions.

However, China's "unilateral escalation" in the East China Sea and North Korea's provocations have spurred many Japanese officials to reinterpret the country's pacifist history and address the emerging threats in recent years.

Check out Japan's latest marine addition to its Self-Defense Forces:

ARDB is Japan's first amphibious warfare brigade since World War II, comprised of around 2,100 troops.

(Issei Kato/Reuters)

Source: Kyodo News



A recent 20-minute exercise showed how Japanese forces would recapture an island from invaders.

(Issei Kato/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Japan has been at odds with China over the control of remote, uninhabited islands on the East China Sea. The dispute has strained ties between the two countries due to the potential economic value — such as oil and gas reserves, shipping lanes, and fishing grounds — in the area.

(Issei Kato/Reuters)


"Given the increasingly difficult defense and security situation surrounding Japan, defense of our islands has become a critical mandate," Japan vice defense minister Tomohiro Yamamoto said in a speech.

(Issei Kato/Reuters)

Source: Kyodo News



The ARDB was reportedly modeled after the US Marine Corps' Marine Expeditionary Units and received advice from US liaisons.

(Issei Kato/Reuters)

Source: Kyodo News, Reuters



The ARDB is expected to be upgraded to around 3,000 troops, 17 V-22 Ospreys, and 52 Amphibious Assault Vehicles.

(Issei Kato/Reuters)

Source: Kyodo News



Although countries like China greatly outspend Japan in defense spending, some analysts believe Japan's armed forces could "stand toe to toe with anybody."

(Issei Kato/Reuters)

Source: CNN



"The Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade will show to the international society our firm resolve to defend our islands," a senior Defense Ministry official reportedly said.

(Issei Kato/Reuters)

Source: Kyodo News



