Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Jeff Sessions just tamped down conservative calls for a second special counsel


Politics Jeff Sessions just tamped down conservative calls for a second special counsel

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sessions tamped down on GOP calls for a second special counsel, announcing that a special counsel to investigate possible FBI misconduct is not yet justified.

Jeff Sessions play

Jeff Sessions

(Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions said a second special counsel to probe the Justice Department's handling of the Russia investigation is not yet warranted.
  • Sessions wrote in a letter in response to recent calls from Republicans to appoint a second special counsel.


Attorney General Jeff Sessions tamped down on Republican calls for a second special counsel on Thursday, announcing in a letter to several top GOP committee chairs that a special counsel to investigate possible FBI misconduct is not yet justified.

In a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Sessions wrote that the standard for bringing on a special counsel had not been met.

Instead of having a special counsel investigate the Justice Department for any possible misconduct in its handling of the Russia investigation prior to special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment, Sessions announced that US Attorney John Huber of Utah is examining the claims of wrongdoing.

Huber was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2015 and was reappointed by Trump last year.

Sessions said Huber was working in tandem with Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz in the review. Upon the conclusion of that review, Sessions said he will determine whether any of their findings merit the appointment of a special counsel.

Republicans have pushed Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to name a second special counsel in recent months.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The US embassy just clarified controversies surrounding its...bullet
2 Ian Khama Botswana's straight talking president steps down with...bullet
3 Politics Amid pressure from Sessions and Republicans, the DOJ's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

U.S. President Donald Trump announces a presidential proclamation placing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 8, 2018.
Politics Revelations that Trump's lawyer may have dangled pardons to Flynn and Manafort leave a huge question unanswered
South Korean and US Marines take positions as amphibious assault vehicles from the South Korean Marine Corps fire smoke bombs during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea.
Politics A massive military exercise between the US and South Korea is about to kick off — check out why North Korea hates it
President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Washington.
Politics Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince is taking a landmark US tour, meeting with with stars from Elon Musk and Bill Gates to Oprah
Paul LePage.
Politics One of the nation's most controversial governors finds himself as a key figure in an unprecedented lawsuit against Trump