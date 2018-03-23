Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Jeremy Corbyn sacks Owen Smith for calling for a second Brexit referendum


Labour leader has sacked his Shadow Northern Ireland secretary after he called for Britain to vote again on Brexit.

LONDON — Jeremy Corbyn has sacked Owen Smith as Labour's shadow Northern Ireland Secretary after he publicly called for a second Brexit referendum.

Smith used an article for the Guardian on Friday to call for a second vote on Brexit as well as to call on Britain to remain in the single market. Both positions are contrary to Labour policy.

A spokesman for Corbyn said that Smith had been "asked to stand down as Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary, and has been replaced by Tony Lloyd with immediate effect"

Smith tweeted that he had been "sacked by @jeremycorbyn for my long held views on the damage #Brexit will do to the Good Friday Agreement & the economy of the entire U.K.

He added: "Those views are shared by Labour members & supporters and I will continue to speak up for them, and in the interest of our country."

In a statement, Corbyn said that: "Tony is a highly experienced former Government Minister who is committed to ensuring that peace in Northern Ireland is maintained and helping to steer the devolution deal back on track."

Commenting on his appointment, Tony Lloyd said: "As we leave the European Union, ensuring there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic is of paramount importance and this will be my number one priority. This is an incredibly important job, with a huge in-tray and I am looking forward to starting work."

