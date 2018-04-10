Home > Business Insider > Politics >

John Bolton just fired Trump's top homeland security adviser


Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert has reportedly been fired from his White House position by new national security adviser, John Bolton.

  • Bossert, who has advised the president on terrorism, cybersecurity, and natural disaster response, has been a stalwart defender of Trump over the last 15 months.

President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, has been fired from his White House position, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs reported on Tuesday.

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement confirming Bossert's departure. "President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well."

This comes the day after Trump's new national security adviser, John Bolton, took over as the president's third national security adviser. Jacobs reported that Bolton asked for Bossert's resignation, which was reportedly unexpected.

Bossert worked closely with former national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, ousted earlier this month, and is reportedly a close ally of chief of staff John Kelly.

A former deputy homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, Bossert has been a stalwart defender of the president's since he joined the administration during the presidential transition, serving as a trusted adviser on terrorism, cybersecurity issues, and natural disasters.

Bossert has been criticized for defending the president's controversial comments about issues ranging from white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia last summer to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

On Monday, Bossert asserted that "no voter in this country was influenced" by Russian bots during the election.

"I honestly do believe that there is a large degree of misunderstanding in the reporting and there's a whole lot of attempted politicking going on meant to try to undermine the legitimacy of the election," he told NBC News.

Some believe that Bolton, a controversial former US ambassador to the UN and foreign policy hawk, will push several other top national security staffers out as he asserts control over the office. Michael Anton, the National Security Council spokesman, resigned two days ago.

