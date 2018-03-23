Home > Business Insider > Politics >

John Bolton reportedly promised Trump 'he wouldn't start any wars' as national security adviser


  • Published: , Refreshed:

A former ambassador to the UN under President George W. Bush, Bolton is known for his hawkish positions on North Korea and Iraq.

John Bolton play

John Bolton

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • The newly named national security adviser, John Bolton, reportedly promised President Donald Trump said he "wouldn't start any wars" if Trump gave him the job.
  • Bolton is set to replace H.R. McMaster, who said on Thursday night that he is resigning from the Trump administration.
  • Some political observers have criticized Bolton's appointment because of his past comments on diplomatic matters like unrest on the Korean Peninsula.


Newly named national security adviser John Bolton promised President Donald Trump "he wouldn't start any wars" if got the position, CNN's Kait lan Collins reports.

Bolton replaces national security adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who held the post for over a year. Trump announced the change in a tweet Thursday evening.

A former ambassador to the UN under President George W. Bush, Bolton is known for his hawkish positions on North Korea and Iraq.

Richard Painter, the former chief White House ethics lawyer under Bush, tweeted last Friday that Bolton "was by far the most dangerous man we had in the entire eight years of the Bush Administration."

