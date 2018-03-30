Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Jon Benjamin has commented on Flagstaff House renaming


British diplomat can't stay away from talking Ghana-here is what he said about the country's presidential palace renaming

A follower of the British diplomat asked him on Twitter, "the UK diplomat what he makes of the country's renaming of its presidential palace and he couldn't just refuse to answer.

Former British High Commissioner  to Ghana,Jon Benjamin obviously has a take when it comes to talking Ghana.

The name of the seat of the government of Ghana has this morning Thursday, March 29 been changed from “Flagstaff House” to “Jubilee House”

There were earlier communications though unofficial that the president of Ghana Akufo-Addo would change the name to Jubilee House on January 7, 2017, after he assumed office, but that was not officially communicated.

READ ALSO: US embassy in Ghana has finally spoken on the demo - here are all the details

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said the name of the seat of government had never been “Flagstaff House” as being purported in publications.

“Flagstaff House is a separate property located on the premises of the Jubilee House… whereas there is no record evidencing the renaming of the seat of the Presidency as Flagstaff House by His Excellency Professor John Evans Atta Mills, the 3 President of the 4 Republic, in purported exercise of his executive authority”.

The seat of government was re-built in 2008 during the tenure of the New Patriotic Party.

The edifice which serves as office for the president of Ghana was financed and constructed by the India government with $135 million in 2009

 

