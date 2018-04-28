Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Judge delays Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump and Michael Cohen


Politics Judge delays Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump and Michael Cohen

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The judge ordered a 90-day stay on Friday, citing Michael Cohen's move earlier this week to plead the Fifth Amendment, due to a separate criminal investigation.

michael cohen play

michael cohen

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

  • The judge presiding over the lawsuit that porn star Stormy Daniels filed against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. has put the case on hold.
  • Court documents filed on Friday show that Judge James Otero granted Cohen a 90-day stay, citing Cohen's move earlier this week to plead the Fifth Amendment in the case.
  • Cohen's plea is related to an ongoing criminal investigation in which he is a subject. His attorneys argued that Cohen risked incriminating himself if he testified in the Daniels suit at this time.
  • One legal expert said that while the delay is not likely to hurt Daniels' case, Cohen was forced to choose between two equally unfavorable options.


The lawsuit porn star Stormy Daniels filed against President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen is officially on hold.

A judge overseeing the case granted Cohen's attorneys a 90-day stay, citing Cohen's move earlier this week to plead the Fifth Amendment in the case. Cohen's plea is related to an ongoing criminal investigation out of the Southern District of New York, in which he is a subject.

That criminal case potentially involves Cohen's business dealings, and his work for Trump. Stormy Daniels' lawsuit is centered around a $130,000 agreement between the actress, Trump, and Cohen in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump more than a decade ago.

The cases converge on Cohen's work for Trump, hence Cohen's plea to avoid incriminating himself, and the judge's move to delay the Stormy Daniels case.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti noted that the 90-day stay was the right move.

"Cohen is facing serious criminal jeopardy that is closely related to the Stormy Daniels lawsuit, and he has a constitutional right to take the Fifth," Mariotti wrote on Friday. "As the judge notes, Daniels is not prejudiced by a stay because Daniels (and her attorney, Michael Avenatti) have told her story on national television and she has not been deterred from speaking," he said.

Mariotti continued: "On the flip side, forcing Cohen to take the Fifth would have severe consequences for him. Taking the Fifth could be used against him in the civil lawsuit, while not taking the Fifth would open him up to questioning that would hurt him in the criminal investigation."

Read the court order in full below:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Striking video shows Kim Jong Un's bodyguards running in...bullet
2 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian...bullet
3 Politics The US military had a savage response to Russia sending...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A German greets US vehicles from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division during a tactical road march from Grafenwoehr Training Area to Hohenfels, Germany, April 23, 2018.
Politics NATO is boosting its armor in Europe — and US tanks just marched on German roads for the first time in 15 years
Amber Rudd
Politics Home Secretary Amber Rudd is refusing to resign over the Windrush scandal
Trump_Merkel
Politics 'This is beyond the US': Trump paints a stark picture of what happens if he can't solve the North Korea crisis
A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, August 24, 2016.
Politics US B-52s flew close to China in what may been a message to Beijing about Taiwan — but China says it will not work