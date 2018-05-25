news

Paul Kagame and Dr. Abiy Ahmed will be discussing the war against corruption in Africa as AU celebrates African Day.

The discourse will be followed by an African Bazaar with the aim of creating, maintaining and increasing awareness for the public at large on the theme of the year 2018.

For the celebration of African Day, Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda and Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia will be discussing the war against corruption in Africa.

A statement by the AU shows that Kagame and Abiy will join Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission at the Nelson Mandela Hall inside the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa for the ceremony on Friday, May 25, 2018.

The event, the statement said, will feature a high-level debate on this year’s celebration theme: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

The participants at the African Bazaar will be working towards creating African Unity through activities such as bazaars to showcase African cultural diversity in various aspects.

“The need for the African bazaar is because the Africa Day is intended to celebrate and acknowledge the successes of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU now the AU) from its creation on May 25, 1963 in the fight against colonialism and apartheid, as well as the progress that Africa has made, while reflecting upon the common challenges that the continent face in a global environment,” the statement reads.

Also expected at the African Day celebration is the AU Member States; AU Commission Staff; Institutions represented in AUC; Non-African countries and International Organizations and Civil Society Organizations.