Kim Jong Un reportedly makes history with first-ever visit to China as head of state

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is in Beijing, Bloomberg News quoted three sources as saying on Monday.

The report comes after a mysterious train journey in which a high-security train left North Korea and arrived in Beijing to a locked-down station. The trip was followed by the emergence of a massive motorcade.

If Kim is in Beijing, it would mark the first time he's left North Korea since becoming supreme leader in 2011, and a historic departure from years of deteriorating relations with China.

