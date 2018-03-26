Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Kim Jong Un reportedly makes history with first-ever visit to China as head of state


If Kim is in Beijing, it would mark the first time he's left North Korea since becoming supreme leader in 2011.

Kim Jong Un

(Reuters)

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un is in Beijing, Bloomberg News quoted three sources as saying on Monday.

The report comes after a mysterious train journey in which a high-security train left North Korea and arrived in Beijing to a locked-down station. The trip was followed by the emergence of a massive motorcade.

If Kim is in Beijing, it would mark the first time he's left North Korea since becoming supreme leader in 2011, and a historic departure from years of deteriorating relations with China.

This is a developing story.

