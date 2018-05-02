Lip readers tried to decode a secretive conversation between Kim Jong Un and South Korea's president

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

kim jong un moon jae in play

kim jong un moon jae in

(Korea Summit Press Pool)

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in stepped aside during their historic meeting in April to have a private chat,
  • Lip readers think they know what they said — including snatches of talk about nuclear weapons, the UN and President Trump.
According to lip readers who spoke to South Korea's Chosun Ilbo, the Korean leaders discussed mostly business as they — though President Donald Trump's presence still loomed.

"The North Korea-US summit must yield positive results and I want to take things step by step to eliminate any problems," Kim reportedly said while sitting down.

The lip readers say they made out keywords including "nuclear weapons facility," "Trump," "United States" and "United Nations" with Moon mentioning nuclear facilities and Trump, and Kim bringing up the US and UN.

Kim reportedly also asked something about how to deal with Trump, which Moon responded to with "large hand gestures," according to Chosun.

Moon reportedly asked Kim to keep lines of communication and progress towards reunification on track.

The talk lasted around half an hour.

