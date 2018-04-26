Little kid visiting the White House asks Sarah Huckabee Sanders why Trump fired Comey

news

The child of a White House reporter visiting the press briefing room as part of Take Your Child to Work Day asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a tough question on Thursday: Why did President Donald Trump fire former James Comey as FBI director?

Sanders replied, "He did some things that weren't really very nice, so that's why the president let him go."

Trump's dismissal of Comey, which occurred in May 2017, remains one of the most controversial moments of his presidency thus far.

Comey was spearheading an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia when he was fired. Trump justified his decision by citing Comey's mishandling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. This assertion was met with skepticism, however, given that many feel Comey's actions in that investigation ultimately helped Trump win the election.

The president was widely accused of obstruction of justice in the wake of Comey's firing, and some members of Congress went as far to call for his impeachment.

Memos written by Comey during his tenure as FBI director were recently released to Congress, which has enraged the president.

The memos contain details surrounding private conversations Trump had with Comey. On Saturday, Trump tweeted, "James Comey’s Memos are Classified, I did not Declassify them. They belong to our Government! Therefore, he broke the law! Additionally, he totally made up many of the things he said I said, and he is already a proven liar and leaker. Where are Memos on Clinton, Lynch & others?"