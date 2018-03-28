Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Look at Rudy Giuliani wearing his Apple AirPods completely wrong


Politics Look at Rudy Giuliani wearing his Apple AirPods completely wrong

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani wore Apple's AirPods completely wrong in a photo posted to Twitter on Tuesday — and people jumped all over it.

Rudy Giuliani and Rick Wilson. play

Rudy Giuliani and Rick Wilson.

(Rick Wilson/Twitter)

  • Rudy Giuliani wore Apple AirPods incorrectly in a photo.
  • The photo quickly went viral.


Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani wore Apple's AirPods in incorrect fashion in a photo posted to Twitter on Tuesday — and the internet jumped all over it.

Giuliani was photographed with Republican strategist Rick Wilson, who posted the photo online.

Business Insider's Joe Perticone noticed that Giuliani was not wearing the headphones correctly.

As of Tuesday evening, about 900 people retweeted Perticone's tweet.

Business Insider's Steve Kovach showed how to properly wear the headphones last year.

Steve Kovach. play

Steve Kovach.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Kim Jong Un reportedly arrives in Beijing on mysterious...bullet
2 Politics Saudi Arabia's missile defenses look to have 'failed...bullet
3 Politics Israel blows hundreds of thousands firing Iron Dome missile...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Jim James Mattis
Politics Defense secretary Jim Mattis serves up a strong condemnation of Russia's aggression
Candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon speaks at a news conference in Albany.
Politics Cynthia Nixon is capitalizing on Gov. Cuomo's all-male team hashing out New York's sexual harassment laws
Bernie Sanders
Politics A new poll found that a majority of Americans support a radical change to the US healthcare system
Michael Avenatti has professionally raced sports cars.
Politics Meet the high-profile lawyer representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump — who learned from the guy who sued OJ Simpson and races sports cars professionally