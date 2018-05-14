Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Make Tramadol an illicit drug; Mental Health Authority appeals to MPs


Drug Abuse Mental health authority in Ghana is calling for Tramadol to be made an illicit drug

  • Published:
The Mental Health Authority and other stakeholders in health say Ghana must urgently amend the Narcotic Drug Law to make Tramadol an illicit drug.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr Akwasi Osei said the law should also be amended to impose stiffer punishment on importers of the drug.

In a statement Monday signed by Dr Osei, the Authority said, “it is important that as a society, we pay particular attention to young people because those who indulge in these substances become a threat to the society.

“The relationship between drugs and crime is well known and it will not be surprising that armed robbers will put themselves on such drugs as tramadol,” it added.

At the stakeholder meeting last week which included the Food and Drugs Authority and Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) it became obvious that there was the need to tackle the issue of Tramadol abuse holistically as a national agenda.

Tramadol is a synthetic opioid which acts very much like heroin, a psychoactive substance with a major effect on the mind.

The youth abuse it for sexual and energy purposes and often it is added to some drinks or beverages to give a heightened ‘feeling high’ sensation and pleasure.

