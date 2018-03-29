Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Meet Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor who gave Trump a glowing physical and was just named secretary of Veteran Affairs


Politics Meet Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor who gave Trump a glowing physical and was just named secretary of Veteran Affairs

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jackson had previously gained fame for presenting Trump's physical earlier this year

Dr. Ronny Jackson has been a White House physician for three presidents. play

Dr. Ronny Jackson has been a White House physician for three presidents.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson will serve as the head of the Department of Veteran Affairs, replacing the current secretary of the department, David Shulkin.

Jackson had previously gained national attention when he gave his report on Trump's physical at a press conference in January, wearing a slick military suit displaying his various honors.

Trump's measurements and overall good health that Jackson reported were called into question in the media and on Twitter, where celebrities and journalists alike claimed he had given a low-ball measurement of the president's weight, giving birth to the "Girther Movement" conspiracy. Others, like CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta, claimed the numbers Jackson reported indicated that Trump had heart disease.

But Jackson has served in the White House for 12 years — personally caring for three presidents — and many former White House officials have lined up to defend his credibility.

Jackson's history as a combat doctor and experience working with soldiers is likely to serve him well in his new position, which be only the latest prominent role he has filled since he first started serving the country in the military.

Here is a rundown of his impressive and varied career:

Jackson was born in Levelland, Texas in 1967. He studied Marine Biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston before graduating from medical school at University of Texas Medical Branch in 1995.

Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny L. Jackson poses in his official US Navy portrait. play

Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny L. Jackson poses in his official US Navy portrait.

(US Navy)

Source: US Navy



Jackson led an impressive career in the US Navy, gaining highly specialized skills in submarine medicine. He served for years in states from Florida to Hawaii, and trained to defuse bombs as part of an Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit in Sicily, Italy.

Jackson led an impressive career in the US Navy, gaining highly specialized skills in submarine medicine. He served for years in states from Florida to Hawaii, and trained to defuse bombs as part of an Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit in Sicily, Italy. play

Jackson led an impressive career in the US Navy, gaining highly specialized skills in submarine medicine. He served for years in states from Florida to Hawaii, and trained to defuse bombs as part of an Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit in Sicily, Italy.

(Thomson Reuters)

Sources: Harvard Medical School, New England Journal of Medicine, US Navy



A few years after finishing his medical studies in 2001, Jackson was deployed to Iraq to serve as the Emergency Medicine Physician in the US Marine Corps. In 2006, he was chosen to be one of the White House physicians for former President George W. Bush.

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush turn to joke with Jackson (off-camera) after they board Air Force One for a trip to South Africa on Dec. 9, 2013. play

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush turn to joke with Jackson (off-camera) after they board Air Force One for a trip to South Africa on Dec. 9, 2013.

(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Sources: Harvard Medical School, US Navy



Jackson examined Bush throughout the second term of his presidency, and went on to examine former President Barack Obama after being formally named physician to the president in 2013.

Jackson with Obama in 2014. play

Jackson with Obama in 2014.

(Pete Souza/Flickr)

Sources: NPR, ABC News



Jackson's final examination of Obama occurred in February 2016, when he wrote a two-page memo that read a lot like his report on Trump this week. It went over Obama's measurements, his body mass index, and noted his "healthy lifestyle choices."

Obama with Jackson (R) in 2016. play

Obama with Jackson (R) in 2016.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Source: Obama White House



In fact, Obama officials have lined up to defend Jackson as he faced criticism in the wake of his report on Trump's health. "Dr. Jackson is a phenomenal doctor and a really great guy," tweeted Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to Obama.

Obama with Jackson in 2015. play

Obama with Jackson in 2015.

(Pete Souza/Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Business Insider



Serving in the Trump White House, January's physical evaluation was the first public work Jackson has done on the president himself.

Jackson gives a thumbs up as Trump leaves Walter Reed Hospital in January 2018. play

Jackson gives a thumbs up as Trump leaves Walter Reed Hospital in January 2018.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Source: New York Times



As Shulkin's newly minted replacement, Jackson will embark on an entirely new position as an administrator in the executive branch, which will surely bring him new and unexpected challenges.

David Shulkin, the Under Secretary of Health at the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in New York. play

David Shulkin, the Under Secretary of Health at the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in New York.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Source: Twitter



Only time will tell how Jackson will transition into his new role.

Jackson shakes Trump's hand after leaving Walter Reed Hospital. play

Jackson shakes Trump's hand after leaving Walter Reed Hospital.

(Carolyn Caster/AP)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The US embassy just clarified controversies surrounding its...bullet
2 Politics There are some plays Trump could make to avoid answering...bullet
3 Politics Police are investigating multiple suspicious packages sent...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A composite photo of President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appear on a news program in Seoul, South Korea, August 10, 2017.
Politics Trump's upcoming summit with North Korea could backfire if he gets impatient with the diplomatic process
An US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt flies over Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, October 29, 2015.
Politics The Air Force has the money it needs for the A-10 Thunderbolt — but may soon get a new partner to help keep it in the air
Steve Bannon in the White House Rose Garden.
Politics VA Secretary Shulkin is out — here are all the casualties of the Trump administration so far
Hope Hicks and Steve Bannon are two high-profile examples of President Donald Trump's staff turnover.
Politics Trump's staff turnover is the highest of any US administration in modern history