Meet 'Russia's Paris Hilton' Ksenia Sobchak, the 36-year-old socialite challenging Putin for the Russian presidency


Meet 'Russia's Paris Hilton' Ksenia Sobchak, the 36-year-old socialite challenging Putin for the Russian presidency

Although Ksenia Sobchak's family has close personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, she has come out swinging at his political hegemony.

Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak attends a news conference in Moscow.

TV host, actress, and socialite Ksenia Sobchak — who some call the "Russian Paris Hilton" — is an unlikely challenger to Russian President Vladimir Putin's tight grip over Russian society.

But Sobchak, 36, whose father Anatoly Sobchak was the first elected mayor of St. Petersburg and one of the framers of Russia's modern constitution, is a nationally recognized figure in the country, and she's already made a name for herself among the country's opposition.

She also attended to the National Prayer Breakfast with President Donald Trump in Washington on February 8 alongside other renowned Russian political figures.

Here's how Sobchak went from pop culture darling to a straight-talking politician taking on Russia's authoritarian president:

Ksenia Anatolyevna Sobchak was born into a revered Russian political family on November 5, 1981.

Ksenia Anatolyevna Sobchak was born into a revered Russian political family on November 5, 1981.

Her parents were Anatoly Sobchak and Lyudmila Narusova, both respected liberal St. Petersburg politicians. Ironically, her father was Putin's mentor, and helped him get his start in national politics.

St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchack (L) and a young Vladimir Putin (R)

Sobchak's childhood was spent attending the famous Heritage Museum art school. She also took ballet classes as the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

Kseniya Sobchak attends the Dior A/W 2013-2014 show at Red Square on July 9, 2013 in Moscow, Russia.

Sobchak studied at a variety of schools, including St. Petersburg State University and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, where she also received a master's degree in politics. During her studies, her father Anatoly passed away in 2000.

Ksenia Sobchak (far R) grieves with her family and Putin (center L) at Sobchak's funeral.

She embarked on a career in acting and television soon after finishing her masters, and starred in her first film in 2004. The movie, called "Thieves and Prostitutes", was the true story of her childhood.

Sobchak (R) with Putin (L).

She also began hosting a variety of popular Russian reality TV shows, including one called Dom-2, which she hosted from 2004 until 2012.

Sobchak in 2007

During her years building her presence on television, Sobchak's star kept rising. So too did her political inclinations — she began attending rallies in the late 2000s in response to fraud allegations in parliament.

Ksenia Sobchak at a demonstration in 2011

"I'm Ksenia Sobchak, and I've got something to lose. But I'm here," she said at one rally.

Russian opposition leader and TV host Ksenia Sobchak talks to the media after leaving a building of the Russian Investigative Committee in Moscow

Around this time, Sobchak also began dating prominent anti-Putin activist Ilya Yashin.

Sobchak (L) with Ilya Yashin (R)

In 2012, Sobchak launched a new talk show that would cover important social and political topics. Sobchak interviewed prominent opposition figures on the first episode and had intended to interview Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny next.

Sobchak (L) with anti-Putin leader Navalny (R).

But before she could interview Navalny, the show was abruptly cancelled due to "lack of interest."

Sobchak in 2012.

In October 2017, Sobchak officially declared her candidacy for president in the 2018 race. After Navalny was banned from participating in the elections in December, Sobchak became one of the main opposition candidates challenging Putin.

Sobchak delivers a speech during a demonstration of several thousand Russians for fair elections in Moscow on March 10, 2012.

Sobchak reportedly personally told Putin that she was running against him. Analysts have argued that her family's closeness to Putin has allowed her to get away with a lot more politically than others in the opposition camp.

Sobchak (L) in September 2017.

In February, Sobchak arrived in Washington and spoke with reporters about the upcoming Russian election in March at the National Press Club. She went on to attend the National Prayer Breakfast with Trump on February 8.

Sobchak in Washington, DC on Tuesday

Putin's reign appears untouchable, and he's expected to win his fourth term with ease. But with powerful allies, Sobchak is well positioned to mount an offensive against Russia's elite.

Sobchak attends the Almaty Opening at Ritz-Carlton Hotel on November 2, 2013 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

She definitely won't win, at least not this time around, but her prominent position in society makes her an icon for Russians opposed to Putin's authoritarianism.

Sobchak in December 2017

