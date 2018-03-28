Meet the high-profile lawyer representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump — who learned from the guy who sued OJ Simpson and races sports cars professionally

news
At the moment, Michael Avenatti may be the most high-profile lawyer in America. The 47-year-old seasoned litigator has made headlines in recent weeks thanks to his client, adult film actress and director Stormy Daniels.
Just days before the 2016 US election, a lawyer for President Donald Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep her silent about an affair she allegedly had with Trump in 2006.
Avenatti has since sued the president, on Daniels' behalf, accusing Trump of invalidating a non-disclosure agreement. Avenatti says the violation allows Daniels to reveal her side of the story to the public, and on Sunday, she did just that in a blockbuster "60 Minutes" interview on CBS News.
As Daniels' profile has risen, so has Avenatti's. Here's what you should know about him:
Avenatti graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1996. Three years later, he received his JD degree from George Washington University.
play
Michael Avenatti appears on "CNN." (Michael Avenatti/YouTube)
During college and law school, Avenatti worked for The Research Group, a campaign research firm founded by Rahm Emmanuel, former President Barack Obama's chief of staff and the current Democratic mayor of Chicago.
play
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015. (Jean-Marc Giboux/AP)
Source: Chicago Magazine
After graduating law school, Avenatti worked at O'Melveny & Myers, a high-powered Los Angeles law firm. Over the course of his legal career, he has contributed to several high-profile cases involving Paris Hilton, Jim Carrey, and members of the rock band The Eagles.
play
After graduating law school, Avenatti worked at O'Melveny & Myers, a high-powered Los Angeles law firm. Over the course of his legal career, he has contributed to several high-profile cases involving Paris Hilton, Jim Carrey, and members of the rock band The Eagles. (AP Photo/Joe Frederick)
At O'Melveny & Myers, Avenatti worked with Dan Petrocelli, the attorney who represented the family that sued OJ Simpson for murder. Simpson was found not guilty in 1995.
play
OJ Simpson, a former pro football star, was in prison from 2008-2017 for a botched robbery. (Ethan Miller/AP)
Sources: Avenatti, Business Insider
In 2007, he formed his own firm called Eagan Avenatti, where he has settled and won lucrative cases against the NFL and medical manufacturers Kimberly-Clark and Halyard Health, among others.
play
In 2007, he formed his own firm called Eagan Avenatti, where he has settled and won lucrative cases against the NFL and medical manufacturers Kimberly-Clark and Halyard Health, among others. (Youtube)
In 2013, Avenatti bought Tully's Coffee, a Seattle-based coffee franchise that had just gone bankrupt.
play
In 2013, Avenatti bought Tully's Coffee, a Seattle-based coffee franchise that had just gone bankrupt. (AP)
Earlier in March, as Avenatti gained prominence in the national media for his role in the Stormy Daniels case, a spokesman for Tully's said he no longer owned the company, but still served as its general counsel. The company announced it was temporarily closing its stores due to a coffee shortage.
play
Earlier in March, as Avenatti gained prominence in the national media for his role in the Stormy Daniels case, a spokesman for Tully's said he no longer owned the company, but still served as its general counsel. The company announced it was temporarily closing its stores due to a coffee shortage. (Ted Warren/AP)
Source: Puget Sound Business Journal
Avenatti is also an auto-racing fanatic. He has participated in numerous races around the US and in Europe. "Life is meant to be lived; there are no dress rehearsals," he told GW Law School magazine in 2010.
play
JMW Motorsport/GB Autosport's Michael Avenatti, Kuba Giermaziak and Abdulaziz Al Faisal check in from scrutineering at Le Mans. (Sportscar365/YouTube)
Source: GW Law School
One of Avenatti's former law school professors witnessed his ambition up close. "He is an adrenaline junkie," Jonathan Turley, who taught Avenatti at GW Law, told The Washington Post. "I think he needs that adrenaline rush. He lives his life aggressively. In both litigation and in life he shows a certain aggressive style."
play
The #81 Porsche that Avenatti co-owns is shown in action at night during the 12 Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway on March 15, 2014 in Sebring, Florida. (Brian Cleary/Getty)
Source: The Washington Post
Those words have been proven true in recent weeks as Avenatti makes the rounds on cable news, giving interviews about Daniels' case against Trump.
play
Stormy Daniels. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
During an exchange on CNN, Avenatti excoriated Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, repeatedly calling him a "thug."
play
Michael Avenatti appears on CNN's "AC360" to discuss his client Stormy Daniels' polygraph test. (CNN/YouTube)
Source: CNN
In another theatrical performance, Avenatti held up a picture of Cohen on live TV, accusing him of "dodging questions" by refusing to talk to the media.
play
In another theatrical performance, Avenatti held up a picture of Cohen on live TV, accusing him of "dodging questions" by refusing to talk to the media. (Youtube)
Source: CNN
Avenatti has been a thorn in Trump's side for years. While working at Greene Broillet & Wheeler, a law firm in California, Avenatti helped sue Trump for allegedly stealing the idea of his hit reality TV show on NBC, "The Apprentice."
play
Avenatti has been a thorn in Trump's side for years. While working at Greene Broillet & Wheeler, a law firm in California, Avenatti helped sue Trump for allegedly stealing the idea of his hit reality TV show on NBC, "The Apprentice." (Rob Kim/Getty Images)
Source: The Washington Post
That case ended in a settlement. Stay tuned to see how Daniels' ends.
play
Daniels appears on "60 Minutes." (AP via CBS)