Melania Trump breaks silence after weeks of public absence

First lady Melania Trump responded to questions about her whereabouts on Twitter.

Melania hasn't been seen in public for almost three weeks.

Her disappearance led to many theories about her well-being.

After a suspicious 20-day absence from all public appearances, first lady Melania Trump resurfaced Wednesday with a tweet that responded to questions about her whereabouts and took a jab at the press.

"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing," she tweeted. "Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"

Melania's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, made a point of re-tweeting the message, adding, "Straight from FLOTUS herself!"

Melania's last appearance at a public event was on May 10 when she joined President Donald Trump in welcoming home three Americans detained in North Korea at Joint Base Andrews. Melania later went to Walter Reed Military Hospital for a minor kidney procedure on May 14, which her office says was successful.

Many expressed concern over the first lady's well-being during her absence. Some theories on social media claimed she had actually undergone more complicated plastic surgery, while others even guessed she had moved out of the White House or back to New York City. Her office quickly dismissed all those allegations.