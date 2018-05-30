Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Melania Trump breaks silence after weeks of public absence


Politics Melania Trump breaks silence after weeks of public absence

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Melania Trump's twitter responds to questions and theories about her prolonged disappearance from the public eye.

First Lady Melania Trump speaks out after a long absence from public events. play

First Lady Melania Trump speaks out after a long absence from public events.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

  • First lady Melania Trump responded to questions about her whereabouts on Twitter.
  • Melania hasn't been seen in public for almost three weeks.
  • Her disappearance led to many theories about her well-being.

After a suspicious 20-day absence from all public appearances, first lady Melania Trump resurfaced Wednesday with a tweet that responded to questions about her whereabouts and took a jab at the press.

"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing," she tweeted. "Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"

Melania's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, made a point of re-tweeting the message, adding, "Straight from FLOTUS herself!"

Melania's last appearance at a public event was on May 10 when she joined President Donald Trump in welcoming home three Americans detained in North Korea at Joint Base Andrews. Melania later went to Walter Reed Military Hospital for a minor kidney procedure on May 14, which her office says was successful.

Many expressed concern over the first lady's well-being during her absence. Some theories on social media claimed she had actually undergone more complicated plastic surgery, while others even guessed she had moved out of the White House or back to New York City. Her office quickly dismissed all those allegations.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics President Macron has offered French citizenship to a young...bullet
2 Political Babies Meet the gorgeous daughters of popular Ghanaian...bullet
3 Politics 75 years ago, US troops threw the Japanese off North...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

valerie jarrett
Politics How Valerie Jarrett became a target of the right
Donald_Trump
Politics Trump reportedly bragged about a classified battle in Syria in which hundreds of Russian mercenaries were seemingly killed by US forces
Melania_Trump
Politics Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public for weeks and people are starting to get concerned
Arkady Babchenko
Politics A Russian journalist who was reported assassinated just showed up at news conference and announced he faked his own death