Michael Cohen says he's worried about what's next after the FBI raided his home and office

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney, is addressing the FBI raid on his home and office for the first time.

Cohen told CNN on Tuesday he is unhappy with what happened. The raid on Monday came by way of a tip from special counsel Robert Mueller. FBI agents confiscated electronic devices and documents related to attorney-client matters.

Cohen, who is under the microscope in multiple threads of investigations by New York state and federal prosecutors, resigned himself to the reality of the situation, admitting to CNN that he is worried about what's next. "I would be lying to you if I told you that I am not," he said.



"I am unhappy to have my personal residence and office raided. But I will tell you that members of the FBI that conducted the search and seizure were all extremely professional, courteous, and respectful. And I thanked them at the conclusion," Cohen said, taking a different view on the ordeal than Trump did 24 hours earlier.

The president on Monday cut loose on the FBI, accusing them of breaking into Cohen's office, and calling the raid "a disgraceful situation," and "an attack on our country."

Among other things, Cohen is reportedly a subject of an investigation into bank fraud and violations of campaign-finance law, in connection with his $130,000 payment to the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump. Cohen paid that money to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, as part of a nondisclosure agreement executed just days before the 2016 US election.

The matter could put Cohen in legal jeopardy, and perhaps even lead to him testifying against his own clients, which could include Trump.

Cohen, who has been described as Trump's "fixer," says he's not thrilled about what might come next.

"Do I need this in my life? No. Do I want to be involved in this? No."