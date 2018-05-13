Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Mike Oquaye to resign than preside over homosexuality debate


Politics Ghana's speaker of parliament to resign rather than preside over same-sex legalization debate

  • Published:

The Speaker of Parliament has over the period vehemently reiterated his opposition against the same-sex in Ghana.

play The Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye

Speaker of the Ghanaian parliament Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye has reiterated his strong opposition against any conversation on homosexuality.

This time Prof Ocquaye says he will never be part of any debate on the floor of Parliament in relation to same-sex relationships.

In a latest development, the former Member of Parliament says he will resign if pro-gay bill is brought to parliament during his tenure.

“If anybody should bring such a thing to parliament and I have to preside over that, I'd rather resign than subscribe to this delusion,” Prof Oquaye told Paul Adom-Otchere in a yet-to-be aired interview on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana programme

“If [a discussion] should happen, just by way of conjecturing, I would leave. I would not preside over that. No; I would not preside over that and I would not be part of that. It would be a matter of serious principle, including my Christian ideals.” The reverend minister also said in the interview that same-sex relationships were created by Satan “to destroy God’s best formation, that is the human being.” 

Earlier in the year, Prof. Mike Oquaye said the House will not be coerced to pass any legislation that endorses gay rights.

Addressing a group of religious leaders who paid a courtesy call on him, Prof Oquaye insisted that the current crop of parliamentary leadership would not endorse an act that majority of Ghanaians abhor. 

