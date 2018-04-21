More than 1,000 people attended Barbara Bush's funeral to honor her life and pay their respects

news
More than 1,000 people gathered Saturday in Houston, Texas, to honor the life of former first lady Barbara Bush who died Tuesday at the age of 92.
More than 3,000 members of the public also paid their respects at an open viewing Friday after a week of mourning across Houston that included tributes at City Hall, the police headquarters, the elder Mr. Bush’s office, and Barbara Bush Elementary School, the New York Times reported.
After the funeral, a motorcade took Bush's casket to College Station for a private burial at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.
Here's how the service unfolded:
The afternoon service took place at the Bush's family church, St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
play
The afternoon service took place at the Bush's family church, St. Martin's Episcopal Church. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
The event drew prominent attendees such as first lady Melania Trump and the Obamas.
play
The event drew prominent attendees such as first lady Melania Trump and the Obamas. (David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters)
Former first lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton also attended.
play
Former first lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton also attended. (David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters)
Bush's son, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, was one of several family members to speak at the service.
play
Bush's son, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, was one of several family members to speak at the service. (David J. Phillip/Reuters)
So did Bush's granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager ...
play
So did Bush's granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager ... (David J. Phillips/Associated Press)
... As well as Barbara Bush.
play
... As well as Barbara Bush. (Brett Coomer /Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Jeb Bush could also be seen at one point comforting his father, former President George H.W. Bush ...
play
Jeb Bush could also be seen at one point comforting his father, former President George H.W. Bush ... (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
... And placing his hand upon the casket.
play
... And placing his hand upon the casket. (David J. Phillip/Reuters)
Photos shot from above the service showed a touching scene as the casket was brought into St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
play
Photos shot from above the service showed a touching scene as the casket was brought into St. Martin's Episcopal Church. (Brett Coomer /Houston Chronicle via AP)
There were clearly hundreds of people who attended.
play
There were clearly hundreds of people who attended. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
More than 3,000 members of the public also paid their respects at an open viewing on Friday.
play
More than 3,000 members of the public also paid their respects at an open viewing on Friday. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)
It was clear that Barbara Bush was very much loved both by the public and those who knew her personally.
play
It was clear that Barbara Bush was very much loved both by the public and those who knew her personally. (Jack Gruber/Pool via Reuters)