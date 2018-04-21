More than 1,000 people attended Barbara Bush's funeral to honor her life and pay their respects

news

More than 1,000 people gathered Saturday in Houston, Texas, to honor the life of former first lady Barbara Bush who died Tuesday at the age of 92.

More than 3,000 members of the public also paid their respects at an open viewing Friday after a week of mourning across Houston that included tributes at City Hall, the police headquarters, the elder Mr. Bush’s office, and Barbara Bush Elementary School, the New York Times reported.

After the funeral, a motorcade took Bush's casket to College Station for a private burial at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

Here's how the service unfolded:

The afternoon service took place at the Bush's family church, St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

The event drew prominent attendees such as first lady Melania Trump and the Obamas.

Former first lady Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton also attended.

Bush's son, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, was one of several family members to speak at the service.

So did Bush's granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager ...

... As well as Barbara Bush.

Jeb Bush could also be seen at one point comforting his father, former President George H.W. Bush ...

... And placing his hand upon the casket.

Photos shot from above the service showed a touching scene as the casket was brought into St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

There were clearly hundreds of people who attended.

It was clear that Barbara Bush was very much loved both by the public and those who knew her personally.