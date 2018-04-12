Home > Business Insider > Politics >

'Mr. President, if you're watching': Lindsey Graham appeals to Trump on Fox News not to 'screw up' the Russia investigation by firing Mueller


Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was "100% confident that they found something that reflects on Cohen, not Russia and Trump."

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina offered advice for President Donald Trump in light of rumors that he may fire special counsel Robert Mueller.
  • Graham said he believes the recent FBI raid on the home and office of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is "about Cohen, not about Trump."


Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina offered advice for President Donald Trump in light of renewed worries he may try to dismiss special counsel Robert Mueller.

"Mr. President, if you're watching, I think you're gonna be fine unless you screw this up," Graham said to Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Wednesday. "Let the process play out."

"I don't believe you colluded with the Russians, but Mueller will soon tell us," he continued. "The Cohen situation I am convinced has got nothing to do with Russia."

Graham's comments come amid the White House's veiled suggestion that Trump may have the authority and the inclination to fire Mueller.

Trump's latest statements follow the FBI's raid on the offices of Michael Cohen, his longtime personal attorney. He appeared to blast the investigation's course on Tuesday by calling it "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT."

The FBI raid on Monday, which was reportedly spurred by a tip from the special counsel and approved by the Southern District of New York, produced records related to the $130,000 nondisclosure payment Cohen made to the adult-film actress, and records on the infamous 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape featuring Trump.

Cohen has since signaled that he intends not to incriminate his client: "I'd rather jump out of a building than turn on Donald Trump," Cohen said to a radio show host.

"It's about Cohen, not about Trump," Graham said. "If there was anything about Cohen and Russia affecting the president, Mueller would never have given it to the district attorney in New York. So I'm 100% confident that they found something that reflects on Cohen, not Russia and Trump."

