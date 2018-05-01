Mueller dropped a bombshell in his list of questions for Trump in the Russia probe

news

The special counsel Robert Mueller dropped a significant revelation in his list of questions for President Donald Trump.

Mueller is reportedly interested in knowing more from Trump about possible outreach from the Trump campaign, including former chairman Paul Manafort, to Russia for help during the 2016 election.

Until now, public reporting and testimony has indicated that any offers of assistance between the campaign and Russia came from Moscow's end.

Mueller's question suggests he has evidence showing that members of the campaign, particularly Manafort, reached out to Russia or Russia-linked actors.

Thirteen out of the 48 questions Mueller plans to ask Trump deal with collusion.

The vast majority of the 48 questions the special counsel Robert Mueller plans to ask President Donald Trump during a potential interview have been public knowledge for some time, with one major exception.

Toward the end of the list, which was published by The New York Times late Monday, was the following: "What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by [former campaign chairman] Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?"

There has been no public reporting indicating that the Trump campaign reached out to Russia or Russia-linked individuals for help during the campaign. Any known offers of assistance between the campaign and Russia — like a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting and communications involving former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos — began from Russia's end.

Mueller's inclusion of a question about outreach from the campaign's side, specifically from Manafort, to Russia suggests he has information that would prompt such a question.

Manafort and his longtime deputy, Rick Gates, were charged with dozens of counts related to financial crimes, conspiracy against the US, and failure to register as foreign agents.

While Manafort maintains his innocence, Gates pleaded guilty in February to two counts related to conspiracy and making false statements to the FBI. His plea deal indicated at the time that he had something of significant value to offer Mueller, experts said.

Gates also sat for a "Queen for a Day" interview with Mueller, during which a defendant answers any and all questions from investigators, including those about their own case and any other criminal activity they may have witnessed.

Mueller is digging deep on possible collusion

Mueller's question about outreach from the campaign to Russia is just one out of 13 such inquiries related to possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Moscow during and after the election.

The rest of his questions focus largely on events involving Manafort, the GOP strategist and informal Trump adviser Roger Stone, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Mueller wants to know more from Trump about: