Olufumilayo Adesanya-Davis :  Meet the female professor aspiring to become Nigeria’s president

Prof. Olufumilayo Adesanya-Davis of the Rivers State University of Education, has made known her intentions to aspire for the presidency in the 2019 elections.

“I am aspiring to be the next president of Nigeria. I am out to put laughter of joy on the mouth of all. I have discussed this with the former presidential candidate, Sarah Jubril, who incidentally is from Kwara State. Her reaction was that ‘if a miracle like this will ever happen, we have paid the price in Kwara State and it is going to happen in the state,” The Language and Communication Arts professor told journalists yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

She said the decision to make the nomination forms free for women aspirants had boosted her interest.

Adesanya-Davis also urged Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I will advise Nigerians to calm down for President Muhammadu Buhari. Also the man too is not sleeping. He is not resting. Age too is not on his side. We did all the mathematics and we saw it and opted for it. So that he had to travel for 100 days to take care of his health is not his fault. It is age and we said we believe in him.’‘

The Presidential hopeful stated that she is yet to get a political party to endorse her candidature.

“However, we are still keeping the party under which place we will aspire under close wraps. Later on will be announcing that through the press. We don’t have a platform yet. We are just saying that officially, this is a presidential aspirant for 2019 and later we will take it to the next level.’‘