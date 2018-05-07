news

Female students in One of Zambia’s top universities has been urged to dress decently when visiting the school's library.

This directive authorities say will prevent distracting male colleagues.

The University of Zambia - located in the capital, Lusaka - has stuck notices around its library urging female students to dress modestly.

“It has come to our attention that some female students dress half-naked as they use the library, a situation which is disturbing the male students,” the notice reads.

“We therefore advise the female students to dress modestly as you use university facilities. Modesty is the way to go!”

Although the university has served this noticfe around campus, some female students disagree.

Third year student Dikina Muzeya who spoke to the BBC said “if your mission of going to the library is to study, why should you start looking at other things like a female’s legs?Just concentrate on your books, that’s all.”

On the other hand, Killion Phiri, a male student, agrees with the decision of the authorities.

“You know how attractive women bodies are. How can you concentrate on studying when someone walks in a mini skirt or a tight dress. You’ll start thinking about other things and you won’t concentrate.”