One of Ivanka Trump's international business deals could spell trouble for her in the US

Ivanka Trump's international business deals are getting a closer look as US investigators try to determine whether some members of the Trump administration are benefiting personally from their public-service roles.

US officials are now combing through details of a Trump property in Vancouver, Canada. The Trump International Hotel and Tower opened in February 2017, the month after President Donald Trump's inauguration. The project includes an Ivanka Trump-branded spa.

According to current and former US officials cited by CNN, investigators want to know about the negotiations and financing surrounding the Vancouver deal, an inquiry that is being conducted in tandem with the first daughter's federal background check.

Ivanka Trump is a senior adviser to the president, and the matter could complicate her efforts to receive a full security clearance. She's currently working on an interim security clearance. Her husband, Jared Kushner, faces nearly the same challenges, and he, too, was working with an interim security clearance that gave him temporary access to top-secret information. He lost that authorization last week.

Broadly, Kushner's personal financial dealings have sent up multiple red flags in Washington since he was installed as a senior adviser to the president.

Meetings that Kushner had while in his official capacity at the White House have drawn new scrutiny because of two multimillion-dollar loans Kushner's company received after he met with executives from Citigroup and Apollo Global Management. Spokespeople for Kushner have denied any wrongdoing.

Kushner's troubled financial portfolio is seen by some within the US government as a liability, potentially making him vulnerable to foreign countries that might seek to take advantage. Investigators appear to have the same concerns about Ivanka.