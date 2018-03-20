Home > Business Insider > Politics >

One of the Royal Air Force's iconic Red Arrow jets has crashed in Wales


Politics One of the Royal Air Force's iconic Red Arrow jets has crashed in Wales

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The incident happened at RAF Valley in Anglesey.

Image
  • Royal Air Force Red Arrows
    Royal Air Force Red Arrows   
  • A file photo of the Red Arrows in flight.
    A file photo of the Red Arrows in flight.   
Royal Air Force Red Arrows play

Royal Air Force Red Arrows

(AP)

One of the British Royal Air Force's iconic aerobatic Red Arrow jets has crashed in Wales.

The single-engine Hawk aircraft, made by British defence company BAE, crashed over RAF Valley in Anglesey on Tuesday afternoon.

The jet had been returning to their home base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, east England, Sky News Defence Correspondent Alistair Bunkall tweeted.

Two people were on board the jet when it crashed, Sky News and ITV News reported. The pilot reportedly ejected. Their conditions are not known.

The Welsh Ambulance Services were called shortly before 1.30 p.m., a spokeswoman told Business Insider in a statement.

An emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance are at the scene. North Wales Police are also in attendance. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence that they were investigating the incident.

A photo taken near the crash site showed a plume of black smoke.

The Red Arrow jets are famous for their aerobatic displays and stunts, which are performed at events like the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. The Royal Family watches the fly-past from the Buckingham Palace balcony every year as part of the Queen's birthday celebrations.

null play

null

(Google Maps/Business Insider)

This is developing story. More to follow.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Why Russia, Assad, and Iran combined don't stand a chance...bullet
2 Politics See inside the Vatican — home to the world's most powerful...bullet
3 Politics China threatens to respond with 'military pressure' after...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

U.S. President Donald Trump announces a presidential proclamation placing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 8, 2018.
Politics A top Republican senator just delivered a big warning to Trump on firing Mueller
Ted Kaczynski poses in his booking mugshot from April 1996.
Politics Police say a 'serial bomber' is on the loose in Texas — here's why people are comparing them to the Unabomber
Breaking News, Business Insider
Politics 2 students reported injured at school shooting in Maryland that was interrupted by school resource officer
austin explosion
Politics A package bound for Austin exploded at a Texas FedEx