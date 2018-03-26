Home > Business Insider > Politics >

One of Trump's lawyers has unexpectedly become the only firewall between him and Mueller


Politics One of Trump's lawyers has unexpectedly become the only firewall between him and Mueller

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jay Sekulow is the last man standing on Trump's legal team — and he's faced with tackling one of the biggest decisions confronting him in Mueller's probe.

Jay Sekulow. play

Jay Sekulow.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

  • Jay Sekulow is now the leading figure on President Donald Trump's legal team.
  • His role has expanded since he was first hired on last year, far surpassing what those close to him expected him to provide Trump when he was first retained.

Jay Sekulow is, in a sense, the last man standing on President Donald Trump's legal team — and he's now faced with tackling one of the biggest decisions confronting the president in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference.

Sekulow, a longtime conservative commentator who made a name for himself in religious freedom cases before the Supreme Court, finds himself as the president's lone personal lawyer working full time on the Mueller probe, as The New York Times reported Sunday.

Sekulow finds himself in that position after attorney John Dowd quit last week, longtime Washington lawyer Joseph diGenova left the team following less than a week on the job, and White House lawyer Ty Cobb's work on the probe mostly concluded, The Times noted.

Sekulow has been in talks with other lawyers about joining the team, The Times reported, but as it stands now, he's the lawyer handling Trump's possible interview with the special counsel. Meanwhile, The Daily Beast reported that roughly half a dozen attorneys affiliated with Sekulow's legal group, the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), have been helping Sekulow with the president's case.

Trump sought to diminish the idea that he's having trouble adding lawyers to his legal team, and said Sunday that he's "very happy" with the existing team.

"Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on," he tweeted. "Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted."

While Sekulow is now in a leading role with the probe, the lawyer has no experience in anything similar to the kind of battle that Trump is now facing.

Sekulow's role has vastly expanded since he was first hired

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Kim Jong Un reportedly arrives in Beijing on mysterious...bullet
2 Politics Saudi Arabia's missile defenses look to have 'failed...bullet
3 Politics Israel blows hundreds of thousands firing Iron Dome missile...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

trump 2016
Politics Trump's approval rating just hit its highest point in almost a year despite multiple scandals
Jimmy Carter
Politics Former president Jimmy Carter says Trump just made his 'worst mistake'
President Donald Trump.
Politics Ian Bremmer reveals why last week was 'the most significant and dangerous week of geopolitics' in 20 years
stormy daniels
Politics Stormy Daniels just escalated her battle with Trump's top lawyer