Over 40 warships are going to take part in Russia's annual naval parade — here's what it looks like

The Russian Navy holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Russian people.
Every year, on July 29, the Russian Navy's ships, sailors, infantry, and aircraft come out in full force for parades in ports all across the country.
Over 40 ships, including 18 of the "most advanced surface combatants," will take part in Russia's main naval parade in St. Petersburg this year. St. Petersburg is one of Russia's largest cities and hosts the biggest parade each year.
Russia's navy is currently undergoing a massive modernization program, adding new frigates, corvettes, and submarines.
Take a look at some of Russia's Navy Day Parades here:
St. Petersburg hosts Russia's main parade on Navy Day because of its historical ties to the Navy. The city's numerous canals also offer the best view for spectators.
A warship floats past the Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge rising above the Neva River during a Naval parade rehearsal in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 21, 2017. (Associated Press)
Along with the Russian Navy ensign, a common sight amongst civilians on Navy Day is the telnyashka, the iconic undershirt worn by servicemen in the Navy.
A man walks with a dog dressed in a sailor shirt during the Navy Day celebrations in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. (Reuters)
Festivities usually start with Russian President Vladimir Putin boarding a small boat to inspect the assembled fleet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrive to attend the military parade during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. (Associated Press)
The president will also make a speech, touching on the important role the Navy has played in Russia's history.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, reviews a Navy parade in Baltiisk, western Russia, July 26, 2015. (Associated Press)
The president's boat will pass ships lined up for inspection, and greet the sailors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, 3rd left bottom row, greets the crew of the Steregushchiy class corvette Stoikiy as he attends the naval parade during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. (Associated Press)
The ships then sail through St. Petersburg's canals, with their crews at attention.
A Russian Navy vessels ride along Neva river taking part in the naval parade during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. (Associated Press)
St. Petersburg is not the only city that holds a parade. Sevastopol, another city that has a deep connection to the Navy, holds a large one every year.
Russian navy battle ships station in the bay during a rehearsal of the Russian Navy Day parade in Sevastopol, Crimea, Friday, July 24, 2015. (Associated Press)
Russia's feared submarines make an appearance during the parades, like these Kilo-class attack submarines.
Russian submarines Rostov-on-Don and Stary Oskol sail during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, July 27, 2017. (Reuters)
Last year's parade was one of the largest that Russia had and included ships from foreign navies like China.
Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. (Reuters)
Vladivostok, Russia's easternmost city and home of the Pacific Fleet, will show off the capabilities of Russia's Naval Infantry by conducting mock amphibious assaults.
Russian amphibious vehicles move during a naval parade rehearsal in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, July 25, 2014. (Reuters)
The Naval Infantry in Russia enjoy a cultural status similar to the US Marines in America. This is especially true in Crimea, due to their prominent role during both sieges of Sevastopol.
Russian servicemen take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, July 30, 2017. (Reuters)
The Russian Navy will have a chance to show off its aircraft, like this Su-33 multirole fighter.
A Russian fighter jet flies during a rehearsal of the Russian Navy Day parade in Sevastopol, Crimea, July 24, 2015. (Associated Press)
Some ships will launch missiles at mock targets in the lead up to Navy Day.
Missiles are fired by a Russian navy battleship during a rehearsal of the Russian Navy Day parade in Sevastopol, Crimea, July 24, 2015. (Associated Press)
The launches are meant to show civilians, and foreign observers, the power and capability of the Russian Navy.
Missiles are fired by a Russian navy battle ship during a rehearsal of the Russian Navy Day parade in Sevastopol, Crimea, July 24, 2015. (Associated Press)
Defensive countermeasures, like smokescreens are also demonstrated.
A Russian warship takes part in a show to celebrate Navy Day in the far eastern city of Vladivostok July 26, 2009. (Reuters)
Navy Day usually ends with a massive fireworks display.
Fireworks explode over the Neva River during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg, Russia, July 30, 2017. (Associated Press)