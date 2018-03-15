Paul Ryan jokes that Guinness beers taste better in Ireland, but 'this isn’t the year to bring up trade issues'

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

During the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon with members of Congress and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, House Speaker Paul Ryan decided to crack a few lighthearted, Irish-themed jokes.

One of those jokes appeared to make reference to the ongoing international disagreement over President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs.

"The Guinness does taste better in Ireland, but I realize this isn't the year to bring up trade issues," Ryan said, holding up a pint of the iconic Irish beer.

The comment comes just two weeks after Trump announced new tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

Ireland's Department of Business expressed concerns after the tariff announcement and also said the country supports the threats of retaliation by the European Union. The EU, of which Ireland is a member, threatened to impose a retaliatory tariff on $6 billion worth of American products including motorcycles.

Ryan himself actually cautioned Trump against the tariffs, but the president went ahead with the restrictions anyway.

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin adjacent Ryan's home district.

