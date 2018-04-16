Pentagon videos show how the US military brought almost 100 missiles down on Syria

news

The US, France, and the UK conducted missile strikes on Syrian government compounds on Friday.

The US fired Tomahawk missiles from the USS Monterey, USS Laboon, USS Higgins, and USS John Warner — in addition to JASSMs from B-1B Lancers.

On Monday, the Pentagon released short videos of Tomahawks being fired from the four US Navy ships that conducted the strikes.

The Tomahawks fired by the USS John Warner were released underwater since the Warner is a Virginia-class attack submarine, which was recently commissioned in 2015.

The Higgins and Laboon are destroyers, and the Monterey is a cruiser — they all fired Tomahawks above water.

Check out the videos below:

This video below shows the Higgins firing three Tomahawks in under 40 seconds.

And this one shows the Higgins firing another.

Here's the Monterey firing one.

And another one of the Monterey. Watch the camera pan out to see the trajectory of the missile.

Here the Laboon fires five Tomahawks with the camera panning each time.

And this video shows the Warner firing underwater.