Photos capture the emotional moment Hope Hicks and Trump said goodbye on her last day at the White House

news

Hope Hicks appeared to say an emotional goodbye to President Donald Trump on Thursday, her last day at the White House.

Hicks was one of Trump's longest-serving and most trusted advisers.

She announced late in February she was resigning from her position as White House communications director.

White House communications director Hope Hicks left the White House on Thursday, and gave what appeared to be an emotional goodbye to President Donald Trump on the portico.

Hicks, who was one of Trump's longest-serving and most trusted advisers, announced late in February that she would leave her post.

Trump and Hicks had a tight-knit relationship that dated back to the earliest days of his presidential campaign in 2015. Hicks had no political experience at the time, but was a well-trained PR representative who had worked with Ivanka Trump.

Since her resignation announcement, Hicks has reportedly spent less time than usual around the West Wing. Trump has occasionally attempted to summon her by shouting "Hope!" or "Hopey!" when she's not there, CNN reported.

It's still unclear who — if anyone — will replace Hicks in the role, but several current Trump administration officials are said to be vying for the job.

The top candidates reportedly include Mercedes Schlapp, the White House strategic communications director, and Tony Sayegh, a public affairs official at the Treasury Department. But those close to Trump have reportedly expressed doubt that Trump will pick either.

Hicks, herself, has reportedly refrained from opining on who she believes should replace her, White House officials told CBS News.

Her last few months in office were beset by multiple scandals, including reports that she had become a key focus in the special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Hicks also came under fire late in February after she reportedly told the House Intelligence Committee that she had told "white lies" on behalf of Trump, though she denied they were connected to the Russia investigation.

She was also thrust into the spotlight after then-White House staff secretary Rob Porter was publicly accused of abusing his two ex-wives.

Hicks was said to be dating Porter at the time, and was reportedly involved in writing the initial public statement from John Kelly, the White House chief of staff, that defended Porter in the early days of the scandal.

Yet she remained one of Trump's favorite aides.

Photos from White House reporters captured the moment she and Trump said goodbye, before he departed for a trip to Ohio: