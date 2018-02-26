Photos from Robert Mugabe's birthday party

news

Robert Mugabe celebrated a quiet 94th birthday with a party at his Blue Roof mansion in the capital and no kids were allowed.

The former Zimbabwean president was deposed in 2017 by the army and his then vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa and has stayed out of the public eye along with his wife Grace.

With a reputation for staging massive parties to mark his birthday during his time as president, this was definitely a different feel for most Zimbabweans.

Photos released by Zim Media Review showed a family photo including Grace's two controversial sons Chatunga and Robert Junior.

