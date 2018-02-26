Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Photos from Robert Mugabe's birthday party


Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe and his family had a private birthday party with no kids allowed

  Published:

Mugabe has stayed out of the public since he was deposed from power

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe delivering his speech during a live broadcast at State House in the capital of Harare. play Ex president Mugabe (AP)

Robert Mugabe celebrated a quiet 94th birthday with a party at his Blue Roof mansion in the capital and no kids were allowed.

The former Zimbabwean president was deposed  in 2017 by the army and his then vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa and has stayed out of the public eye along with his wife Grace.

With a reputation for staging massive parties to mark his birthday during his time as president, this was definitely a different feel for most Zimbabweans.

Photos released by Zim Media Review showed a family photo including Grace's two controversial sons Chatunga and Robert Junior.

play Mugabe's famous Blue Roof Mansion
