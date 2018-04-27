PHOTOS: North and South Korea just met for a historic summit and agreed to finally sign a peace treaty — here's how it unfolded

news

North and South Korea made history on Friday and agreed to pursue a peace treaty to end the decades-long war between them that ended in an armistice in 1953.

Kim Jong Un also became the first North Korean leader to ever cross over to South Korean soil before meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In for a number of closed-door meetings.

The two discussed several pressing issues such as the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as defusing military tensions between the nations.

The two planted trees, took a leisurely walk across a symbolic bridge before heading back to the Peace House at Panmunjom, where they signed a declaration to pursue a peaceful end to the war that has left the Peninsula divided.

Here's how the event is unfolded live:

6:27 p.m.: Ri Sol Ju and husband Kim Jong Un posed next to Moon Jae-In and wife Kim Jung-sook for one last photo before dinner.

The Korean couples then headed to a banquet dinner with a menu carefully planned out and laden with symbolism. One dessert item in particular has caused grief with Japan with a diplomatic row starting over an age-old territorial dispute.

6:22 p.m.: Ri Sol Ju, wife of Kim Jong Un, arrived for a scheduled dinner with the South Korean president and his wife.

6:15 p.m. The leaders ended their conference and shook hands.

6:10 p.m.: Kim spoke after Moon: "It took us a long time to come together. And we have long awaited this moment. All of us."

6:03 p.m.: South Korean President Moon Jae-In began a joint press conference.

Moon agreed to visit Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang later this year. The two also said that some divided families on the Korean Peninsula will also be reunited in August.

6:01 p.m.: In an unprecedented move, Moon and Kim shared a hug.

6:00 p.m.: The two leaders raised each others hands in celebration of the event.

6:00 p.m.: The two leaders shook hands after the signing.

5:59 p.m.: Moon and Kim agreed to seek an end to the armistice agreement and sign a peace treaty in what is being hailed the "Panmunjom Agreement."

5:31 p.m.: Two podiums were set up outside the Peace House for a joint statement that was delivered shortly afterwards.

5:20 p.m.: The two leaders walked back into the Peace House.

A South Korean spokesman said earlier that the leaders agreed to "continue working-level negotiations to create a joint statement and to jointly announce the statement after an official signing."

5:10 p.m.: The leaders headed back to the Peace House for more talks.

4:45 p.m.: The two leaders spent more than 20 minutes in conversation along the bridge.

At one point Kim told photographers to leave the two alone for a minute.

4:37 p.m.: The two leaders walked across a bridge together, another symbol of unity between the two nations.

4:30 p.m.: Kim and Moon planted trees together in a ceremony symbolizing unity and regrowth.

The two men reportedly used soil from mountains and water from rivers in each country to plant the tree.

3:52 p.m.: A South Korean spokesman held a press briefing, where he discussed the plans for the afternoon summit.

Responding to a question about resolving the issue of more than a dozen Japanese citizens who were abducted by North Korea in the 1970s, the spokesman said he was unsure of what content was discussed in the morning meeting.

2:40 p.m.: A spokesman for South Korea's Blue House said the two leaders had “sincere and candid” talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The spokesman added that the two spoke for 100 minutes, and also discussed improving relations, and seeking a formal peace settlement.

He added that Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, would join her husband in South Korea for dinner with Moon.

12:15 p.m.: South Korean government spokesman Yoon Young-chan said Kim told Moon that if he was invited to the Blue House, he would go "anytime."

12:00 p.m.: Security guards escorted Kim Jong Un's motorcade back to North Korea. Kim returned to the North for a break and a scheduled rest.

This is what it looks like when a dozen bodyguards run alongside a moving car.

10:15 a.m.: The leaders opened up their dialogue to the press. Kim made the first statements, followed by Moon.

During this session, Kim said he doesn't want history to repeat itself when it comes to the failed agreements from past summits.

9:40 a.m.: Kim added a note to the guestbook which reads: “New history begins now.”

9:40 a.m.: Kim ceremoniously signed the guestbook at Peace House.

9:39 a.m.: Kim and Moon entered Peace House to conduct their closed-door meeting.

9:37 a.m.: Moon Jae-In shook hands with the North Korean envoy; notably in attendance is Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Other attendees:

Ri Su Yong, vice chairman of the Central Committee

Kim Yong Nam, president of the People’s Assembly

Ri Yong Ho, minister of foreign affairs

Kim Yong Chul, head of national intelligence

9:36 a.m.: An overview of the scene outside the Peace House. On the left, the South Korean envoy, and on the right, the North Korean envoy.

9:34 a.m.: Kim did not salute the soldiers as he made his procession. He appeared to be breathing heavily.

9:34 a.m.: Moon Jae-In saluted soldiers as he proceeded to Peace House.

9:32 a.m.: Moon Jae-In and Kim Jong Un proceeded down the red carpet.

9:31 a.m.: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In shook hands and posed for more photos.

This moment was carefully orchestrated with stand-ins rehearsing the the meeting, the shaking of hands, and the direction to pose for photos earlier this week.

9:31 a.m.: Kim and Moon symbolically stepped back over the Demarcation Line into North Korea. Moon had asked Kim when he could visit North Korea, and Kim said they could do so now.

This was a completely unscripted moment — which could have big implications when it comes to a potential meeting with President Donald Trump.

9:31 a.m.: Moon welcomed Kim across the Demarcation Line. This historic shot captured the first time a North Korean leader has ever stepped onto South Korean soil.

9:29 a.m.: Kim, still standing in North Korea, shook hands with Moon, who was standing in South Korea.

It was the first time Moon and Kim have ever met.

9:27 a.m.: Kim Jong Un arrived for the historic meeting.

9:20 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-In arrived at Peace House at the DMZ.