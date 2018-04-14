Photos of US, UK, and French military strikes show just how close missiles got to Syria's capital city

news

The US, UK, and France hit Syria with air and sea launched missile strikes on Friday night and they seem to have struck the capital city, Damascus.

Observers on the ground reported hearing loud explosions and feeling the impact of missiles. "The city and the hills are surrounded by military facilities, and it appeared that these were among the first targets," The New York Times reports.

The US confirmed at a press conference led by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Joseph Dunford that one of the intended targets was a scientific research center in Damascus.

Photographers on the ground captured stark images of missiles over the historic city:

Missiles streaked across the sky above Damascus.

The strikes were in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack the Syrian government carried out.

These strikes seem to have hit the heart of the city.

Syria's capital was rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky.

As well as anti-aircraft fire.

Smoke could be seen coming from the ground following the airstrikes.

The smoke lingered as night turned to day.

And the sun rises.

Video from Damascus also showed how close the military strikes got to the city.