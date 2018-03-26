Photos show the scale of a huge shopping mall fire that killed 64 people in Russia

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Russian authorities say that more than 60 people have died in the fire which hit the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo, a city in western Siberia.

The smouldering ruins of the mall in Kemerovo, Siberia, after some of its flames had been contained. play

The smouldering ruins of the mall in Kemerovo, Siberia, after some of its flames had been contained.

(Reuters)

More than 60 people have died in a fire which engulfed a shopping centre in western Siberia over the weekend.

Russian authorities have confirmed the deaths of 64 people as of Monday morning, and said that around 10 could still be missing. Several children are among the confirmed victims.

Scroll down to see how the fire unfolded.

The fire began on Sunday night at the four-story Winter Cherry shopping mall in Siberia. The complex includes a cinema, a petting zoo, and a bowling alley, as well as stores. This tweet shows the fire blazing in the night.

The death toll has gone up again since the tweet was posted.



The fire began on the top floor and quickly spread. Local radio, cited by the Associated Press, said that the fire alarms did not go off.



Around 100 people managed to escape, officials said, while 20 more were rescued by firefighters.



However, many people did not make it out. The death toll on Monday morning was 64, but the figure could still rise. People were filmed jumping out of the windows of the still-burning building.

Fire trucks gather near the mall as part of the rescue effort. play

Fire trucks gather near the mall as part of the rescue effort.

(Reuters)


Officials cited by the state-owned Tass news agency said 12 people were hospitalised, while 36 more people needed less serious medical treatment at the scene.

Smoke pours into the sky over Kemerovo during the rescue. play

Smoke pours into the sky over Kemerovo during the rescue.

(Reuters)


The main blaze had been extinguished by Monday morning, but the building was still smouldering.

Firefighters drag a hose towards a charred corner of the mall complex. play

Firefighters drag a hose towards a charred corner of the mall complex.

(Reuters)


Russian investigators have opened a criminal investigation into the fire.



