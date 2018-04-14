Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Pictures show Michael Cohen hanging out with friends, smoking cigars while his lawyers fought for him in court after FBI raid


The judge who presided over his case was reportedly not pleased.

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Despite being the subject of a criminal investigation surrounding his business dealings, Michael Cohen appeared casual and composed while being photographed around New York this week.

On Friday, Cohen was seen spending time with a group of friends and smoking cigars.

Cohen was photographed outside the Loews Regency Hotel on Park Avenue in New York City on Friday.

Check out how Cohen spent his afternoon after a tumultuous week:

It's been a wild week for Michael Cohen, and it all started with a raid on his home, office, and hotel room on Monday morning.

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Source: CNN



Federal agents sought records related to Cohen's finances and business dealings.

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Source: The Washington Post



It was later reported that Cohen was also under investigation for bank fraud, wire fraud, and violations of campaign finance laws. Cohen denies any wrongdoing.

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Source: CNN



Cohen reportedly took a moment and told the gaggle of photographers to send some of the pictures to his mother.

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Source: CNN



Meanwhile, Cohen's own attorneys were due in court, as they tried to prevent the Justice Department from examining Cohen's files that were taken during the raid. Federal prosecutors said they went through with the raid without a subpoena because they believed the material "could have been deleted without record, and without recourse."

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Source: The Chicago Tribune



US District Judge Kimba Wood appeared to take exception to Cohen's absence in court: "Your inability to answer these questions suggest to me that your client Mr. Cohen should be in court with you next time," she reportedly told Cohen's attorney.

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Source: Twitter



Judge Wood reportedly ordered Cohen to be present for a follow-up hearing on Monday.

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Source: The New York Times



